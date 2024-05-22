The Canberra Times
Integrity probe into Campbell High contract must proceed

By Letters to the Editor
May 23 2024 - 5:30am
As if ACT ratepayers weren't already suffering under a mighty blight of waste and incompetence (light rail and the $77 million blown on the HRIMS fiasco at the top of the list), we now learn that we're footing the bill for a bid by a senior bureaucrat to halt the integrity commission's probe into the Campbell Primary School tender scandal ("Haire's legal costs being paid by govt", May 22).

