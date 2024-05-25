Roeger building form for Paris with world champs medal

Canberra-based Paralympic athletics star Michael Roeger claimed bronze in Japan in a promising sign for the 36-year-old ahead of the Paris Games.
At the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Roeger came third in the 1500m T46, clocking 3:50.45, narrowly behind Aleksandr Iaremchuk (3:48.87) and Hristiyan Stoyanov (3:49.54).
The medal highlighted Roeger's extraordinary longevity in his sport, with another successful race at the same event where he won his maiden medal over a decade ago at the 2013 championships in Lyon.
"This was a great opportunity three months from the Games to see what the competition is doing and to see what we need to do," Roeger said.
"I executed the race to the millisecond what we wanted to do, and we came up with a minor medal. I just have to turn the screws up one more notch.
"I've got 3:44 in me. I need to rock up in three months and time trial that. If they can beat me again, well hats off to them again. We learned a lot and we will move on."
Roeger is the oldest in Australia's team, but he showed that age is just a number as he led for much of the race until the final 300 metres, not pushing too hard knowing the Paris Paralympics are around the corner.
The Adelaide product missing the lower half of his right arm now has seven World Para Athletics Championships medals but he is still without an elusive gold in the 1500m.
Roeger has already secured his place on the Australian team for Paris and is vying to add more medals to his already impressive collection.
"We work all our lives for these medals and at the end of the day, mine are in the sock drawer at home," he said. "One day I will hang them up, but the desire is still fully there to win that gold and sing the bloody national anthem."
Earlier at the event, ACT's Vanessa Low claimed gold in the Long Jump T63, James Turner secured 400m T36 silver and Mali Lovell earned bronze in the 200m T36, with Roeger's success taking Australia's tally to four medals before the final day.
