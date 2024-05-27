Third time's the charm? Pollard lines up with party of independents

David Pollard, who has run twice as an independent for the Legislative Assembly, will hitch his wagon to the Independents for Canberra group.
Mr Pollard, a small business owner, has been unveiled alongside Sneha KC as a lead candidate for the group in the northern ACT electorate of Yerrabi.
Mr Pollard said the emergence of the Independents for Canberra group, which has registered as a party to contest the October 19 election, had reaffirmed his belief that the ACT needed and wanted independents in the Assembly.
"Independents for Canberra has the same principles I've already campaigned on, so it was a simple choice to join forces," Mr Pollard said in a statement.
"I meet so many good people doing good things in their community- people who could be doing great things if given the right support by the government.
"It really is time for change, but until now there hasn't been a viable change on offer for Canberrans. An independent crossbench holding the major parties to a higher standard can be that change."
Mr Pollard said he wanted to see improvements in the territory's performance across health, education, and housing affordability.
In the 2020 election, Mr Pollard secured 2.6 per cent of the vote and finished 14th, behind a candidate running for the Democratic Labour Party.
Independents for Canberra said Ms KC was a registered nurse who worked for the Aged Care Quality Safety Commission. The public policy student at the University of Canberra lives in Ngunnawal, and came to the capital from Nepal in 2011.
"I believe that addressing the disengagement in our community is key to solving many of our local issues and creating a more connected Yerrabi," Ms KC said in a statement.
Ms KC said she had been motivated to run for the Assembly having seen Canberrans waiting in crowded hospitals, older people unable to access essential support, and gender-based violence.
"These experiences have fuelled my determination to be a voice for those who've been forgotten," she said.
Independents for Canberra has been announcing its lead candidates for the territory election, while insisting each can have their own policy positions and would serve without a party to answer to.
Last week, the party announced Vanessa Picker, who holds a PhD from Oxford University in social intervention and policy evaluation, and Nicole Lawsonn, a public servant turned management consultant, as its lead candidates in Brindabella.
"We need fewer career politicians and more people in politics with a range of lived experiences," Dr Picker said.
"I will lean on my background in sport, military service, government policy, grassroots activism and academia to bring greater diversity to the political landscape."
Mark Richardson, the police officer who earlier this year blasted poorly behaved hoons for being a "subspecies", will run for the party in Ginninderra.
"As a police officer you certainly see a lot of things that are not right with how things work in the community but you also see a lot of really positive sides of how people can interact and what works well and what doesn't," he told The Canberra Times.
"There are a lot of people that probably don't speak up and I want to be an advocate for those people."
Earlier this month, Independents for Canberra co-founder Clare Carnell, the daughter of former Liberal chief minister Kate Carnell, stepped down as party director, citing ill health. "Co-founding [Independents for Canberra] has been a privilege. I still believe Canberrans want to, and will, vote for change. And to paraphrase Winston Churchill, this is not the end, but it is the end of the beginning," she said.
