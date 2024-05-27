Pro-Palestinian protesters move on ahead of high noon showdown

A pro-Palestine encampment continues at the Australian National University after students moved from the place they occupied for a month.
The Canberra Times confirmed students moved overnight to a location on University Avenue approved by the university.
The new camp showed signs of a rushed relocation, with tents set up haphazardly and belongings strewn under gazebos. It was a frosty morning as students began to stir. By 8am, more protesters had begun arriving at the new camp.
A student told reporters they left the original location at 11:00pm on May 27 to ensure protests could continue.
The protesters have been calling for students and the public to gather at the new camp at 10.30am today.
The camp was yesterday ordered to relocate by noon on May 28 or face possible police action.
The original encampment was on a primary evacuation site, the ANU said yesterday, and poses an unacceptable safety risk to students and staff.
At the time, students voted to stay within the encampment in the university's main social precinct, Kambri, despite threats of arrest.
Hundreds of students and community members gathered in a snap lockdown at the camp to protest the university's removal order.
ACT Greens Leader, Shane Rattenbury, said the ANU encampment was a peaceful protest against the university's military ties with Israel.
"It is shameful that the ANU leadership is trying to move the students on rather than genuinely addressing the the demands for the ANU to divest its ties to the genocide," he said.
"The ANU should be supporting students in their peaceful protest and their right to use their voices in solidarity with the Palestinian people.
"I imagine it will [take the initial heat off]," he later said on ABC Canberra radio on Tuesday morning.
"I think the important point here is that the students do have a right to protest .... and that we get a dialogue going between students and the uni."
The Canberra Times has contacted the ANU for further comment.
