The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Pro-Palestinian protesters move on ahead of high noon showdown

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Lucy Arundell
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young, and Lucy Arundell
Updated May 28 2024 - 8:36am, first published 7:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A pro-Palestine encampment continues at the Australian National University after students moved from the place they occupied for a month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a producer at The Canberra Times. She was previously a reporter at the Newcastle Herald, where she covered breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Lucy Arundell

Lucy Arundell

Journalist

Lucy is a reporter for the Canberra Times. Originally from the Central West, she has a passion for local and rural news. Email her at lucy.arundell@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.