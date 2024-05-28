The showdown at high noon scuttled by a midnight retreat

It was a frosty morning at the new site of the Australian National University's pro-Palestine camp, after the previous day's heated tensions.
Canberra was bracing for a showdown between police, university officials, and students protesters at the ANU, but a midnight retreat has changed the situation.
Student protesters moved the pro-Palestine camp under the cover of darkness to a new area around midnight on Tuesday.
The move comes after protesters were told by ANU officials to dismantle the camp early on May 27.
Police gave students until noon on May 28 to move, or face possible arrests.
The tents were covered in frost when The Canberra Times arrived early in the morning.
Belongings were strewn throughout the camp, with the remains of barricades around the perimeter. Many of the tents were leaning to the side with flaps unzipped, indicative of a hasty relocation.
There was not a soul to be seen, with students choosing warmer beds amid a minus 4 degree night. One said they had had to go home to finish homework that was due.
Security officials sat sleepily at the edge of the camp, with little action compared to the chants of the previous day.
Students emerged at the camp after 7.30am, tired after a long night of moving tents and tables. The relocation took two hours from 11pm on May 27, the students said.
The new location is 100 metres down from the old one on University Avenue, closer to the vice-chancellor's office.
Dead grass was all that was left at the site of the old encampment in front of the Marie Reay teaching centre.
Students said they will still be going ahead with a planned rally at the new site at 10.30am on May 28.
