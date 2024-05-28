The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

Canberra tycoon Terry Snow announces retirement at age 80

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
May 28 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra businessman Terry Snow has announced his retirement at the age of 80, bringing to end a dynamic chapter in the history of the national capital, one which started with a humble general store run by his grandfather and continued with a now multibillion-dollar business that stretches across aviation, property and philanthropy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.