Canberra tycoon Terry Snow announces retirement at age 80

In 1998, he made the canny decision to purchase from the federal government the Canberra airport, on a 99-year lease, for $65 million and turned it into a major transport and property hub. The family's business interests now run from the emerging suburb of Denman Prospect to inner-city development in Civic to the showpiece $100 million horse stud Willinga Park at Bawley Point on the South Coast, where Mr Snow has chosen to spend more and more of his time, in the company of his beloved stock horses.