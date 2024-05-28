Pro-Palestinian university protesters should not be removed

My thanks to Colin Dedman (Letters, May 28) for pointing out the relative sizes of US-made and smaller Japanese "utes". I'll be thinking of him next time I try to find parking space between one of these monsters regardless of their origin. I'll also continue to be pleased that our Korean hatchback (our sole vehicle) uses less fuel and emits fewer pollutants than any of the grunt machines (utes, pick-ups or SUVs - whatever you choose to call them).