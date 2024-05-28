The Canberra Times
Pro-Palestinian university protesters should not be removed

By Letters to the Editor
Updated May 29 2024 - 5:48am, first published 5:30am
The pro-Palestinian protest camp at the ANU has moved but the protests continue. Picture by Karleen Minney
I am aghast at the ANU's decision to threaten to remove students forcibly from the Palestine encampment, and at its failure to listen to its own students and academic staff calling for immediate divestment from funding anything that contributes to the occupation in Palestine.

