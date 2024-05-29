The Canberra Times
Controlled burns play an essential role in fire mitigation

By Letters to the Editor
May 30 2024 - 5:30am
Up to 80 per cent of the Namadgi National Park was devastated by the "black summer" bushfires in 2020. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
Much scientific knowledge and practical experience gained during the last 50 years shows that well planned and carefully conducted prescribed burning can help mitigate wildfire impacts on life, property, and the environment. As many have pointed out, it cannot remove all risks from wildfires, but a mosaic of fuel reduced areas is especially valuable in aiding suppression during the early stages of fire development thus limiting rapid spread.

