Liberals release draft bill to criminalise coercive control in ACT

A person could face up to seven years in jail if they are found guilty of coercive control under proposed laws by the Canberra Liberals.
The opposition has released an exposure draft of its proposed legislation but it is highly unlikely the proposal would pass the Legislative Assembly.
The ACT government has said they are not considering the laws at this stage, instead, the government wants to focus on community education and training for support agencies.
This is despite coercive control being criminalised in NSW and Queensland.
The opposition's legislation would make it an offence for someone to engage in "abusive conduct" against their partner or former partner which is intended to coerce or control.
Deputy opposition leader Leanne Castley said the bill outlined what forms of abusive conduct will constitute coercive control, including physical violence, coercion to engage in a sexual activity, conduct that shames, degrades or humiliates the person, and economic abuse.
"This exposure draft outlines a standalone coercive control offence that comprises the forms of abusive conduct included in the NSW and Queensland legislation," she said.
"The introduction of a coercive control offence must be done in a way that is considerate of all members of our community."
The crime of coercive control would come into effect 12 months after it passed the Assembly and during this time there would be an education campaign on coercive control.
Coercive control is a pattern of controlling behaviours within a relationship. A person may repeatedly hurt, scare or isolate another in order to control them.
Domestic Violence Crisis Service ACT has cautioned against legislative change until there is greater community understanding of coercive control.
Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Yvette Berry said this feedback had been taken on board and the government would not pursue legislative changes at this stage.
"I will always listen to the voices of experts in the domestic and family violence sector. What they have always told me is to go slowly, not fast, with this kind of legislation," she told the Assembly earlier this month.
But police say they may have been able to intervene earlier in cases of family violence in the ACT if coercive control had been criminalised.
The Liberals' legislation has also been backed by the Australian Federal Police Association.
Ms Castley hit out at the approach from the government.
"Promising to 'go slow' on addressing coercive control, as pledged by Minister Berry, is outrageous and bitterly disappointing," she said.
"It is not surprise that the community is angry at this government's lack of action when it comes to preventing domestic and family violence."
