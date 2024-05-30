Raiders in the dark over dream Vegas start

The Canberra Raiders are hopeful of finding out if their Las Vegas dream will come true within the next week, but they're still in the dark about whether they're one of the four teams.
Canberra has the feeling they might be the bridesmaid again after being the "fifth" team this year, but there was talk they could replace the Melbourne Storm as one of the final four.
It's been reported Penrith, the Warriors, Cronulla and the Storm were the NRL's preferred double header to kick start the 2025 NRL season in Sin City.
The feeling within the Green Machine was they would again be the fifth club and narrowly miss out on Vegas 2.0.
But there's been some suggestions they could replace the Storm and play in round zero in the USA next year.
It's hoped the NRL would have a final decision in the next week or two.
Meanwhile, Raiders star Josh Papali'i said the silver lining of his one-week suspension was that it came at a good time in his 14th NRL season.
Papali'i played the Raiders' opening 10 rounds for the Green Machine before he was hit with a ban for a hip-drop tackle.
It meant he missed last week's loss to the Sydney Roosters, but will return to face the Dolphins at Redcliffe on Saturday - before getting another week off with the bye.
The 32-year-old's just eight games shy of his 300th match.
"Yeah of course. Obviously I'm a bit older now so every game is going to take a toll on the body and the mind," Papali'i said.
"So coming off the bye into the Magic Round and then getting suspended, and then playing one game into another bye is only going to be a plus for me.
"Hopefully turn up with the mindframe of playing good and hopefully I can take some good form into hopefully finals this year."
Papali'i has been named in the starting side to take on the Dolphins, but he was unsure whether he'd fill that role or start on the bench - like he has the previous two times for the Raiders.
He's added plenty of experience and power to a young Canberra bench, with Emre Guler preferred in the starting role.
"I'm not sure. 'Sticky' still hasn't said to be honest," he said.
"I think I was named to start so so far we'll stick with that, but you never know.
"I'm willing to put my hand up anywhere for the team. I love playing for the Raiders and always have - whether that's off the bench or starting or on the wing."
Papali'i said it was tough watching last week's big loss to the Roosters from the coaching box.
Canberra's claim to being the family club has gained more ground following the signing of their four NRLW development players.
They now have three groups of sisters in their 28 players following the announcement on Thursday that Elise Smith, Ua Ravu, Ella Ryan and Claudia Finau were their development players.
Finau joins her sister Tatiana, who is part of the Green Machine's top-24, while they also have Ash and Felice Quinlan, and Zahara and Chante Temara.
Smith, Ravu and Ryan were all part of the Raiders' inaugural squad, making their NRLW debuts last season.
"I think with a little bit of experience that we've added to our development list, we are really big here on calling our squad a squad of 28," Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick said.
"I know that the development title sits behind them, but they are as big a part of our 28 as anyone.
"To have Ua, Elise and Ella now have the opportunity to play a bit more football through our feeder club Mounties, it's a good opportunity for them to play week-in, week-out and improve their game.
"That's why they are still here, they've got a lot to offer this team still and I'll be watching just like the other girls on how they perform each week.
"I want them to put pressure on me to make a different decision next year.
"On the other end of our scale, Claudia is such a young girl still and was a powerhouse in our Tarsha Gale system and gets the opportunity.
"She dropped everything to come here to Canberra and take up the opportunity to play in our 19s."
NRL ROUND 13
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Dolphins at Redcliffe, 7.35pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Kaeo Weekes, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Ata Mariota, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Simi Sasagi, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Emre Guler. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Zac Woolford, 20. Peter Hola, 21. Michael Asomua, 22. Hohepa Puru.
Dolphins squad: 1. Trai Fuller, 2. Jamayne Isaako, 3. Jake Averillo, 4. Herbie Farnworth, 5. Jack Bostock, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Isaiya Katoa, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Jeremy Marshall-King, 10. Mark Nicholls, 11. Connelly Lemuelu, 12. Euan Aitken, 13. Max Plath. Interchange: 14. Josh Kerr, 15. Kenny Bromwich, 16. Ray Stone, 17. Anthony Milford. Reserves: 18. Oryn Keeley, 19. Sean O'Sullivan, 20. Jarrod Wallace, 21. Kurt Donoghoe, 22. Edrick Lee.
