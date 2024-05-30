Heads won't roll: Steel says no 'slash and burn' over $77m failure

No public servants have faced any consequences over the abandoned ACT government IT project that cost $77.7 million and had "multiple failings at all levels".
Special Minister of State Chris Steel defended the handling of the project, saying the government preferred not to take a "slash and burn approach" and instead wanted to build the capacity of the territory's public service.
"Our inclination at all stages has been to build capability within the ACT public service when it comes to managing complex ICT projects, not to take a slash and burn approach, of going after individuals," Mr Steel told a Legislative Assembly inquiry on Thursday.
"That would undermine the capacity of the public service. We know that we need to build capability in this area ... our approach has always been to build capability.
In response to questions from shadow attorney-general Peter Cain, Mr Steel said: "I appreciate you might be after a head, Mr Cain, and that might feel good for you - a Dutton-Lee, slash and burn to the public service approach."
Mr Cain objected to the reference to the federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and territory Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee.
The ACT government last year decided to abandon the upgrade of its human resources computer system after a review found it was "deficient" from the start.
Mr Steel said in August it would have cost a further $140 million to complete the project.
Kathy Leigh, the head of the ACT public service, told a Legislative Assembly inquiry on Thursday the most important lesson of the failed project was the need for the area needing the outcome of a computer system to be involved in its upgrade or replacement, rather than the area that operated the system.
Ms Leigh said it was not possible to comment on whether any matters relating to the upgrade had been referred to the ACT's Integrity Commissioner.
The government said senior public servants, project managers and team members would receive training on how to best deliver government projects and program management.
The ACT Auditor-General in December strongly criticised the handling of the project, finding it was a "significant failure for the territory".
Only one module of the program was ever delivered until it was terminated midway through 2023. The original program had been costed at $15 million and approved in the 2107-18 ACT budget.
The government said technology had vastly changed since 2017, which meant more "intelligent options" were available for human resources and payroll management.
"Through the findings made by the Auditor-General, the reviews already undertaken by the ACT Government, and the actions already implemented, new systems and processes are in place to ensure that future technology projects are developed with best practice design and delivery, have quality governance structures with quality oversight and accountability and are developed along with the core principles of our ACT Digital Strategy," the government said.
Mr Steel in February apologised to the public for the project, which began in 2017 before Mr Steel was the responsible minister.
"The government must improve and do better to manage future ICT projects in the territory and I want assure Canberrans that we are addressing the clear lessons learned from this program," he told the Legislative Assembly in February.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.