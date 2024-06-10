Barr govt continues to mislead and obfuscate over tram

As a former transport planning practitioner, it is clear to me that this project will be grossly uneconomic; an outsized white elephant. Slower to Woden than a bus and unlikely, other than by flawed assertion, to divert car users to tram (unless because of tram-induced traffic congestion and reduced highway capacity). The much-vaunted en-route property development benefits are largely illusory. They are would also be available with simple rezoning served by modern buses. A remote tram in the median strip of a freeway is hardly a safe or attractive option, even for any adjacent properties.