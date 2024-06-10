The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Libs back bus plan after conceding bridge lane is 'unlikely'

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
June 11 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Canberra Liberals have backed in their Woden public transport plan, days after conceding a bus lane on the Commonwealth Avenue bridge was "unlikely", declaring they would not be lectured by a government that could not reveal the price of light rail.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.