Revealed: the real reasons behind Brumbies' dud finals draw

A rugby league match and a New Zealand television schedule clash have emerged as the reasons for a compromised Super Rugby finals draw, forcing the ACT Brumbies to scramble for their title dream.
The Brumbies and Auckland Blues started their semi-final preparation on Monday as they both embrace a six-day turnaround. But that's about where the equality stops and the Brumbies challenge begins.
Super Rugby officials decided to put the Brumbies-Blues match on Friday night and schedule the Hurricanes-Chiefs contest for Saturday afternoon.
It was initially thought both games would be locked in for a double-header on Saturday. But with the New Zealand Warriors playing in Auckland on Saturday night, it's understood broadcaster Sky Sport wanted to avoid two matches going head to head in the same timeslot.
If the odds weren't already stacked against the Brumbies (no Australian team has won a semi-final in New Zealand, the Brumbies haven't won at Eden Park since 2013 and they lost by 39 points there earlier this year), getting the wrong end of the schedule stick certainly made it tougher.
Since when did rival codes get to dictate rugby union's finals schedule (especially when the game isn't even at the same venue)? And why not put the Hurricanes-Chiefs game on Friday night and the Brumbies-Blues on Saturday afternoon?
It's the sort of scheduling debacle that would be a lightning rod for controversy in other sports. In rugby, it's being dismissed as a "you can't please everyone" situation.
For the Brumbies, it adds fuel to what many are already saying is an impossible mission given the wounds of a 46-7 loss to the Blues six weeks ago have only just started to heal.
And Blues strike weapon Rieko Ioane expects the Brumbies to turn up as a completely "completely new beast" for the knockout match.
"I'm sure they're looking to bring their A game and in knockout games it's just the best team on the night. We know history of results doesn't matter," he said.
"The short turnarounds are always tricky. We've had a couple this year and we've done them well, so it's no different this week. We've reset back to zero, reviews are done and we're just looking ahead at the Brumbies.
"We're professionals, and one day shouldn't make too much difference."
Ioane is right. Both teams have the same turnaround and comparing a six-day turnaround and a seven-day turnaround is splitting hairs, even though the Brumbies also have to add an international flight to their schedule.
The Brumbies are refusing to buy into the theory they've been dudded and they will fly back to Canberra after the game even if means they have to return to New Zealand again to play in a grand final the following week.
"The belief is high for us," said Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa.
"We've been there the last couple of years ... we don't believe in 'can't'. We're not going to go over there and not believe. That's the message we'll be driving, and most importantly, that's the feeling we have. We just can't wait for the challenge.
"This is something you always dream of, these are the games you want to be a part of. There's no better challenge."
The Brumbies are set to be bolstered by the return of James Slipper, who increased his training load last week and will make his return from a calf injury in Auckland.
It means the Brumbies have almost everyone in the squad, except for hooker Lachlan Lonergan, available for selection.
"The challenge is going up against the Kiwi sides [in back to back weeks]. We're under no illusion, they set the benchmark in this competition," said Brumbies fullback Tom Wright.
"The challenge is that we've often got to this challenge and it's been over there. But we go over as a collective 23 to represent the 25 [players in the squad].
"They've been the benchmark team and impose themselves in every game they play. We're not discrediting that, [but] we believe in ourselves that we're good enough to do it, and that's all we really need."
