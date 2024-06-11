The Brumbies' two title-winning omens to help bury 'ridiculous' oversight

The lingering memory of a 39-point disaster and record loss is driving the ACT Brumbies to end a drought at an Australian rugby graveyard, and two championship omens might bolster their trans-Tasman mission.
But former Brumbies skipper Stephen Hoiles has lashed Super Rugby organisers for a "ridiculous" scheduling oversight, which has put the visitors under the pump for a clash against the Auckland Blues.
The Brumbies will train in Canberra on Wednesday morning before making a dash to the airport for a flight to New Zealand. Prop James Slipper is poised to make his comeback from a calf injury to strengthen the scrum, but the schedule created an extra headache this week.
The international travel coupled with a six-day turnaround has prompted plenty of criticism directed at Super Rugby officials, who had locked in the timing of the finals before the first round of finals.
"Why couldn't they have a day game in Wellington on Saturday and then a night game [on Saturday]," Holies asked on Stan Sport.
"I find it really unfair the Brumbies have to do a six-day turnaround into travel. We've known this was coming up for a while, what is wrong with having the preliminary finals ... [and] giving them both at least a seven-day turnaround.
"Having been down [in Canberra] ... it's just difficult. I just think it's ordinary for such a big game. It's ridiculous they've got a top-four finish [and have a short turnaround]."
Wallabies great Tim Horan warned the Brumbies to "temper" their attacking style to adjust to the conditions in Auckland.
"The challenge going to Eden Park, and it's happened to all other teams, is that night footy [in Auckland] is totally different to playing in Canberra," Horan said on Stan Sport.
"They've had a great style, an open and expansive style of rugby [this year], but they need to temper that with how to play in the slippery conditions. They need some balance.
"... I think [the short turnaround] is professional sport these days. Stephen Larkham won't have to do any fitness during the week, it's just about recovery and getting them mentally up."
The Brumbies were blown away on a wet and slippery Eden Park field earlier this year. They were in the game for the opening exchanges, but limped to a 46-7 defeat.
The venue has been an unhappy hunting ground for Australian teams for almost 40 years. The Wallabies haven't won at Eden Park since 1986 and the Brumbies haven't tasted victory in Auckland since 2013.
But it's not all bad news for the Brumbies, because they do have some history on their side. The last time they beat the Blues at Eden Park they made the grand final in that season.
On top of that, the Brumbies have won seven games in a row since that 39-point loss to the Blues in April. When did they last win eight games in a row? On the way to the 2004 Super Rugby title.
They've also won three games in a row against Kiwi opponents - beating the Hurricanes, Crusaders and Highlanders. When was the last time that happened? You guessed it - the 2004 title-winning season.
But after getting physically demolished by the Blues earlier this season, the Brumbies aren't willing to let title-winning omens be the deciding factor.
"That was a tough lesson," captain Allan Alaalatoa said of the loss to the Blues. "That was something that we addressed straight away and had to apply throughout the rest of the season, and I thought that the boys have been really good learning from that.
"So we know that's coming, but we also know more importantly what we're going to bring. We've got to be better in that aspect of what we delivered then.
"But I'm so confident ... the way that we've grown throughout the year and the way that we've bounced back after wins and the way that boys are opening up in the meeting spaces and how we're challenging each other on the training field.
"It's not only the 23 who are going to play, but you can see the contribution of the blokes outside of that who are really challenging and want to do their part for the jersey."
Meanwhile, 10 Brumbies have made the final cut for the under-20s world championship in South Africa. Lock Toby Macpherson will captain the side and, in an indication of the Brumbies' strengthening their pathways, the Canberra side has the greatest representation of all Australian franchises.
