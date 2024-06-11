Damaging winds continue for ACT as snow hits slopes

A severe weather warning has been updated overnight as strong winds continue in the ACT.
Parts of the capital recorded winds of around 50kmh around midnight, while Nowra recorded gusts of 94kmh just before 9pm.
Parts of the Illawarra, South Coast, Central and Southern Tablelands, Snowy Mountains, and southern Australian Capital Territory may be affected by severe winds.
The Bureau of Meteorology said the cold front continues to move across the southeast of NSW.
"Vigorous north-west to westerly winds will affect elevated areas and their immediate downwind slopes," it said.
"Strong winds averaging 50 to 60kmh with damaging wind gusts to around 90kmh are likely for parts of the Snowy Mountains district and southern parts of the ACT."
Parts of the Southern Tablelands and inland of areas of the South Coast, the Illawarra and the Southern Highlands may see gusts reach up to 100kmh.
Canberra will see a max of 13 degrees, with a medium chance of showers in the morning and afternoon.
The Bureau said winds are expected to ease over Alpine areas during the morning, but may continue over remaining eastern parts of the warning area until late afternoon.
Locations which may be affected include Thredbo, Jindabyne, Nowra, Katoomba, Mount Ginini, Bowral, Braidwood, Bombala, Adaminaby and Nimmitabel.
Emergency services are urging people to secure loose items on their property, move vehicles away from trees, and report fallen power lines immediately to providers.
In the Snowy Mountains, around 10 centimetres fell on Perisher over night, with up to seven centimeters predicted for the rest of the day.
Gusts of 74km/h were recorded at Thredbo around 8am on June 12th.
Resort operators are hoping for more snow as the peak school holiday approaches in July and the Charlotte Pass resort is scheduled to reopen after its sewage system burned down.
