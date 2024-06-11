Raiders re-sign young gun as trial details announced

The Canberra Raiders have announced Trey Mooney's re-signing for another three years in a big boost ahead of their crucial clash against the Cowboys at Canberra Stadium on Friday night.
They'll also play a NRLW pre-season trial at Wagga Wagga on July 6, while also spending time in the Riverina on a camp.
The Canberra Times revealed Mooney had agreed to a three-year extension after weighing up his options.
He's established himself on the Raiders bench this season and asked to go back to NSW Cup during the bye to get big minutes under his belt.
"I'm happy to extend my time here. This is a family club and something I want to be a part of going forward," Mooney said.
"I've spent some time behind a lot of good forwards here. Hopefully, I'm making my mark slowly and still fighting for a spot and I'm just happy to be playing consistent footy at the moment."
Meanwhile, the Raiders NRLW side will play a pre-season trial against the Newcastle Knights on July 6.
The Wagga Wagga Council ratified the deal on Tuesday night.
"We're excited to be able to return to Wagga Wagga this year for this NRLW trial match and showcase the women's game in a city and region that supports us," Raiders chief executive Don Furner said.
"We didn't have a trial match for the NRLW in our first season and I know coach Darrin Borthwick is looking forward to using this game as his major preparation for the season, so all of our stars will be out to press their case for selection come round one of the regular season.
"Although we didn't have the NRL fixture in Wagga Wagga this year, we're excited to return to McDonald's Park and give rugby league fans the opportunity to come and experience the NRLW.
"It's also a really good opportunity to promote women's rugby league and help encourage the next generation of young female players to take up the sport and start their own NRLW dream."
