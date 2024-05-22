Papali'i's surprise contract change as Raiders raid Knights again

They've already locked in their mentor, now the Canberra Raiders have locked in their "Papa" as well.
Josh Papali'i had a mutual option with the Raiders for the 2025 NRL season, which The Canberra Times revealed required the loveable enforcer to play 75 per cent of games this year to enact.
But, out of respect for their star prop, Canberra hierarchy have enacted the final year on his contract - regardless of how many games he plays in 2024.
It's a fitting reward for the 32-year-old, who has bled green for the Raiders since he made his debut in 2011.
The news comes after the Raiders extended coach Ricky Stuart's contract until the end of 2029, which will take him through to 16 years at the helm of the Green Machine.
Papali'i will miss the Raiders' massive top-eight clash against the Sydney Roosters at Canberra Stadium on Saturday due to a one-game suspension - for a hip-drop tackle on Bulldogs second-rower Viliame Kikau.
It means Papali'i can no longer play his 300th NRL game in good mate Jack Wighton's return to the capital - against the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Canberra Stadium in round 21.
Stuart said Papali'i was the current Raider who most reminded him of a club legend.
"He's very similar to a Mal Meninga for me," Stuart told SEN on Wednesday.
"When I ran on with Mal Meninga, I didn't care if Mal Meninga played well or played poorly.
"I was always more confident and had belief in what I could do. That's what Josh Papali'i brings to the boys as well."
The Canberra Times can also reveal Papali'i's fellow Raiders prop Trey Mooney has agreed to a three-year extension on his time in the capital, having forced his way into the side over the past month.
The 22-year-old has been on the Green Machine bench for the past fives games and will be part of the middle unit looking to fill the big boots vacated by Papali'i's ban against the Roosters.
Mooney, whose contract was up at the end of the year, had an offer on the table from the Raiders - but he wanted to see where he fitted into the front-row pecking order before recommitting to lime green.
That's now happened with the paperwork in the process of being finalised.
He's averaging 26 minutes off the bench, making 81 run metres and 13 tackles per game.
The Raiders' talks to lock down winger Nick Cotric were ongoing, after he forced his way back into side for the past two games.
By Barry Toohey
He already boasts eight ex-Knights players in his top squad at the Canberra Raiders. Now Ricky Stuart is about to make it nine.
Young Newcastle Jersey Flegg captain Myles Martin, a member of the Knights' top 30 senior squad this season, will quit the club at the end of the year to link up with the Raiders coach in the national capital after agreeing to a three-year deal.
He'll join other former Knights Joe Tapine, Danny Levi, Hudson Young, Pasami Saulo, Tom Starling, Zac Hosking, Simi Sasagi and Zac Woolford at the Raiders.
News of Martin's departure comes less than 12 months after he played lock for NSW Under 19s against Queensland. He also captained Newcastle's SG Ball side to last season's grand final.
Martin, who just turned 20, has been highly rated since being poached from the Parramatta Eels a few years ago and the club tried unsuccessfully to re-sign him at the end of last year.
But after off-season leg surgery, Knights insiders say his progress has stalled this year and we're told there was only lukewarm interest in retaining him before the Raiders swooped. The suggestion is that other retention priorities had jumped him in the queue.
Time will tell if he comes back to bite them.
Intriguingly, it is unclear if Martin's signing could potentially open the door for a possible player trade prior to June 30 with the Knights having signed Raiders winger James Schiller for 2025.
