Dear reader, thanks for your interest in this article. We just wanted to let you know that while it has been written independently by one of our journalists, some of the links in this post are affiliate links, which means if you click through, ACM may earn a commission. Ecosa is Australia's first certified carbon-neutral mattress and sleep-solutions company who are on a mission to become Australia's leading sustainable sleep-solutions brand. It's a fact that most things we do in life pollute the planet, including making a mattress. This is the reason why Ecosa are focussed on offsetting their carbon footprint. They believe that every single business needs to hold themselves accountable for their environmental impact, which is why they have partnered with Green Story to invest in carbon offsets to fund projects that neutralise their footprint. This partnership with Green Story calculates their carbon emissions and helps invest in several projects within Australia and across the world to offset their carbon footprint. As important as it was to them to focus on their beloved home country, Australia, Ecosa has learned that offsetting carbon projects based overseas and in around the world in developing countries has a more substantial carbon impact than it does here at home. The beautiful range of sleep solutions, from bedding to the comfort of their Dream-the-Night-away mattresses, you can take comfort knowing your choice is making a big difference to the world we live in. Having a guilt-free sleep, without compromise makes it easy to choose Ecosa for your luxurious bedding, beds, mattresses and pillows. To become a climate-neutral business and work towards net-zero emissions, every aspect of Ecosa's business needed to be analysed to assess their carbon footprint. From materials used to the manufacturing process and all transportation, every single instance of carbon has been calculated. Once they received those numbers, there were two things they decided to do something about. The first was to invest in projects that help offset their carbon footprint, and the second was to see where, within their own business they could do to reduce carbon emissions so they leave less of an impact on the environment. Some Australian based projects: Mount Sandy conservation reforestation project is nestled between the Coorong National Park and Lake Albert in South Australia. This project protects one of the last pockets of bush and wetlands in the region by restoring the bush and providing a habitat for local wildlife. It also creates jobs for the local Indigenous community and 200 hectares of habitat is protected. Heqing Solar Cooking Social Project: This community project provides residents in the rural area of Zhangye, Gansu in Northwestern China the opportunity to switch to solar cookers to use for their daily cooking tasks. This will replace coal-powered cookstoves, which helps move away from reliance on fossil fuels and provide an affordable and reliable source of clean energy. Visit www.ecosa.com.au to fully appreciate how Ecosa are helping to make you sleep more peacefully.

