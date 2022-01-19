sport, cricket,

Cricket ACT is hopeful Manuka Oval will still feature on a rejigged schedule for Australia's limited-over series against New Zealand if officials can find the time for the trans-Tasman contests. Canberra's only men's international cricket fixture of the summer was postponed on Wednesday after Cricket Australia said New Zealand's quarantine requirements made it impossible for the series to go ahead. Manuka Oval was set to host an Australia-New Zealand Twenty20 match on February 8 in what would have been a rematch of the T20 World Cup final, but all games have now been "postponed until further notice". The tight cricketing schedule, which includes an upcoming trip to Pakistan, makes it unlikely the either country will be able to find suitable dates to play matches. But Cricket ACT boss Olivia Thornton wants the capital to be involved if it is able to go ahead and urged fans to instead turn their attention to the women's Ashes. The Australian women's team will play England in a Test match at Manuka Oval from January 27-30 and then a one-day international on February 3. "It is a disappointing outcome for our local cricket fans ... Unfortunately the impacts of COVID continue to be felt globally, and the postponement of this series is just another example," Thornton said. "We still have some exciting matches to look forward to with the standalone women's Ashes Test next week and a women's Ashes ODI on February 3, and we will look forward to hosting New Zealand as soon as the necessary arrangements can be put in place." The New Zealand government, however, has paused the trans-Tasman travel bubble and the cricket side had not been granted an exemption from 10 days of quarantine for their return home. MORE CANBERRA SPORT Cricket Australia says tickets already purchased will be refunded. Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley said: "We are extremely disappointed that we won't be able to play the scheduled matches against New Zealand as planned, however we will continue to work with New Zealand Cricket to reschedule the series. "We thank NZC, who made every effort to make the series happen, however because they were unable to get certainty over return quarantine arrangements, it is simply just not possible at this time. "We know fans will be disappointed and thank them for their understanding given the unique circumstances that the global pandemic presents for everyone. "We look forward to welcoming Sri Lanka to Australia next month and will confirm the schedule for that series as soon as possible." Australia still have five Twenty20s to play against Sri Lanka next month, but the decision will leave CA without any international 50-over matches. Australia has had ODI matches on home soil in every summer since 1978-79, while World Series Cricket staged eight unsanctioned ODIs in 1977-78. The postponement is also a major embarrassment for New Zealand Cricket (NZC). NZC failed to book places in quarantine for their return - which remains compulsory for all arrivals in New Zealand - after believing the border laws would have been scrapped in time for the tour. "As we now know, the advent of Omicron prompted a change of heart from the Government, resulting in a hard 10-day mandatory isolation period being imposed on all incoming travellers," NZC chief executive David White said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j2iwCiKfwhVWJky39Vsdpt/0570bd5e-fc1b-4fb6-bc62-25a7161d3389.jpg/r2_426_5469_3515_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg