Canberra grandma nearly threw out winning $200k Lotto ticket

A Canberra grandmother nearly threw out a winning Lotto ticket worth $200,000. The Mawson woman was gifted the ticket for Christmas, and the winning numbers (1556) were drawn on Friday, January 7. A week after scoring the prize, the lucky winner discovered the ticket in an envelope on the bench - only moments before she was about to put it on the bin. "I'd checked all the other lottery tickets they'd given me the week after Christmas, but I didn't see this one in the envelope," the winner said. "The envelope was just sitting on the bench, and I thought I'd finally chuck it out the other day. But then I saw this ticket poking out the top, and so I thought I'd better check it first." READ MORE: The lady said she "wasn't expecting to win much" and did not even know how to play the game, Lucky Lotteries. "So I went onto The Lott website and looked at the draw and it had the winning number there," she said. "As soon as I saw the winning number, I knew I'd won. I didn't even know what number was on my ticket, but I just had this feeling I'd won. It's the wildest thing! "I called my family and told them, and they almost screamed my ear off. They were so excited for me and couldn't believe it." The loving grandmother said she would be sharing her winnings with her family, and keep some in the bank for the future. The winning entry was purchased at Southlands Newsagency in Mawson. "I'll be sharing the prize with them for sure. The rest I will keep in the bank for the future." Southlands Newsagency owner Greg Gow called the discovery of the ticket "amazing". "I can imagine she was blown away when she realised she'd won $200,000! We hope she really enjoys the prize and can use it to do some great things this year," he said. "We'd sold a 1st prize in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot last year, and we've already had this Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot win this year, so hopefully we're off to a winning start."

