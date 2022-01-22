coronavirus,

There are masks. And there are masks. Local supermarket manager Sam Oughton might just have won the masks stakes. The 29-year-old manager of the IGA Drakeford in Kambah has shown quite the creative side by fashioning his own masks. From leather. In the shape of a face hugger from the movie Alien. The mild-mannered bloke only occasionally dons the mask. "I'm not sure too many people would appreciate it at the moment," he said. But one customer, Arthur Church, was impressed, labelling the mask "quite effective". Not too many COVID respiratory droplets going to get through that baby. READ MORE: Sam said making the masks was just a hobby. He's also made a plague doctor mask. And in his day-to-day work, wears a leather mask in the usual shape. Supermarket workers have been, of course, some of the heroes of the pandemic, turning up for work each and every day to ensure we can still buy our groceries. Sam said customers of the IGA have been supportive throughout. "We've got a lot of regulars and I think they appreciate what we do," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32suSVsqH3pdw6NJyh92X9D/dabbba55-54bf-45a1-8daf-bdd20596a997.jpg/r0_1162_3024_2871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg