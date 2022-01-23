comment,

I refer to "Should people in Canberra rummage through yellow bins to collect cans for the ACT Container Deposit Scheme?" (canberratimes.com.au, January 20). I understand Megan Doherty's annoyance at being woken up in the middle of the night by "bin-raiders". The code for these eco-warriors surely includes not upsetting the residents. Make as little noise as possible and don't leave a mess behind; otherwise your supply may be cut off. I think Ms Doherty has misapprehended the import of ACT NoWastes' statement that "The bin and its contents remain ... the property of the ACT government once the bin is placed on ACT government land" (ACT government land in this case being the verge or nature strip). Taking this together with the statement that they are not aware of the removal of containers from bins being a "major problem" would indicate that if Ms Doherty wishes to take the matter further she would need to raise it formally with local authorities - either the ACT government, or the ACT Police. A positive suggestion. Should you not wish to "recycle for cash" yourself, place the recyclable containers in a separate plastic bag or bin, clearly marked, so that they can be speedily and (relatively) silently whisked away under cover of darkness. Otherwise cash 'em in and reap the handsome rewards yourself. Is it not desperately sad that anyone in this city would have to rummage through rubbish to find cans for cash? Both views, particularly from the self-confessed Karen, show just how little empathy we have in Canberra. The daily drumbeat of scary statements about the Ukraine combined alarmingly with a recent dinner offering in our house - Chicken Kiev. I got to thinking "are these statements from our allies intended as warnings or as challenges to Mr Putin?" The Russian government's intentions seem crystal clear. From Kharkov to Moscow is 650 km, roughly the distance from Canberra to Melbourne, over firm ground, avoiding the bogs and marshes that limit access to Russia's western borders. Lying due south, it neatly outflanks the Russian defences against invasion from the West. It is also a much smaller distance as the F35 warplane flies or the Abrams-1 tank drives. Of course the Ukraine has the right to defend itself, and to ask for and receive arms, advice, financial and diplomatic backing from its Western friends. Remembering Stalin and the Holodomor, I'm sure it would defend itself with grim determination as Russia did in the 1940s. It has the right to join the European Union. A NATO takeover of the Ukraine is an entirely different matter. Mr Putin has identified NATO as the sticking point, not to be tolerated on its southern border. Why would NATO wish to be there, it was founded to defend against a Soviet tank drive across the north German plain. We had better hope that all parties can keep their heads and avoid challenging the other to stick their fingers in the vat of boiling oil, to show who is the most hairy-chested and who is "Kiev chicken". We will all be roast chicken if they miscalculate. I know our national institutions are in dire straits over LNP funding cuts, however, to see the Museum of Australian Democracy needing to put out the collection tin for $4 million to cover vandalism repairs is a national disgrace. In the republic debate we should step back and consider the arrangements that have served us so well whereby the prime minister makes a recommendation for the office of head of state. This simplifies the process, albeit spoiling the fun of those who want to have a say in the matter. I am no fan of the title "president" and would advocate to retain the title "governor-general". This would make for the simplest transition to a republic.

