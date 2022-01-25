news, latest-news,

A 72-year-old man has died while cycling around the Black Mountain Peninsula in Acton, ACT Policing has confirmed. "ACT Policing major collision and maritime teams have attended and are investigating the circumstances around what appears to be a non-suspicious incident," a spokesperson said. About 11.35am, police received a report that the man had died after colliding with a tree and coming off his bike. ACT Ambulance Service attended and the male cyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. ACT Policing's Major Collision Team and AFP Maritime Operations officers attended the scene and an investigation into the incident has commenced. While the incident appears to be non-suspicious, a report will be prepared for the Coroner. This is the first person to have died on ACT roads in 2022. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote reference P2048432. Information can be provided anonymously.

