sport, cricket, Cricket, Beth Mooney, Women's Ashes, Australia, England, Jaw, Matthew Mott, Meg Lanning

Beth Mooney is set for a stunning return to the field just 10 days after breaking her jaw in two places as Australia look for the women's Test match victory that would wrap up a successful retention of the Ashes. The 28-year-old run machine has been medically cleared to play her fourth career Test match, despite existing on a regime of soup and milkshakes specially crafted by Australia's medical staff. Coach Matthew Mott, who delivered the ball in training which bounced awkwardly and struck Mooney last Monday, spoke in awe of Mooney's Ashes commitment on the eve of the series-defining Test revealing her jaw had broken in two places "like a pretzel" after she was struck in the side of the face. Mott initially feared the blow would cost Mooney the entire Ashes campaign, along with the March World Cup in New Zealand. "I find the whole thing amazing, as soon as I found out she was having surgery I obviously feared the worst," Mott said. "Beth's tough, she's a fighter so as long as she is capable of getting used to the ball flying around her head again which she seems to have, we've graduated that slowly, she's in a good position to do well. "She's absolutely frothing for a game of Test cricket, we wouldn't be able to hold her back if we tried." MORE CANBERRA CRICKET Mooney has batted with purpose at the Manuka Oval nets this week, demanding coaching staff keep feeding her short balls like the one that struck her in Adelaide in a bid to prove she can play the Test match. "I was more nervous than her, but she asked for it so we did that," Mott said. "No one likes hitting anyone, and you know it's a part of the game. Throwing a ball down at 115 ks an hour it happens but it's still not a nice feeling. "You know just how fragile the human body is at times. You throw 100 of those over the years that haven't had the same impact that might get the helmet in the right spot. It shook everyone up a bit but it's just so good to see her back. She actually looks in good nick, I think she'll be keen to get out there." Mooney was the leading run scorer in this summer's Women's Big Bash League, helping the Perth Scorchers to their first WBBL title. She also sits clear of Australian captain Meg Lanning at the top of the International Cricket Council's T20 batting ranks. "Right from the moment she got hit she was pretty positive about the whole situation," Lanning said. "To be coming back to play international cricket around a week after having jaw surgery is inspirational for the group. "She's been passed fit to play so from a medical perspective that's all good. It's sort of around her comfort levels and confidence levels, and getting back into it after being hit and she's had no issues at all. "She's been really positive around everyone and she looks really good in the field and in the nets as well." Her miraculous recovery leaves Lanning and Australian selectors a tricky task in compiling Australia's batting order. Mooney opened with wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy in the drawn Test against India on the Gold Coast four months ago. Vice-captain Rachael Haynes was unavailable for that clash, but will play this week in Canberra where she scored a century for NSW late last year. With the team's batting order built around Lanning at three, and the world's best Test player Ellyse Perry at number four, it will likely mean either Healy, Haynes or Mooney drop down the order. "We've got Rachael Haynes who comes back into the squad so between herself, Moons and Midge [Healy] we'll work through exactly what that looks like, but they can all play a role at the top of the order. "Those three will certainly play, it just depends on the order. "We're coming here to win, there's no doubt about that, that's all we've spoken about over the past few days is coming here and how we can best set up a victory. "England are coming to do the same thing so it's certainly not going to be easy, we're going to have to grind it out during certain periods of the game. "England have shown over the last few Tests that they're very good at this format. For us it's just about adjusting to the conditions out here quickly." WOMEN'S ASHES TEST Australia v England at Manuka Oval, January 27-30, 10am

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9GmafuLUGQX3g2KkJcReNh/9623a88e-dbc2-484e-9aa3-5e58ed5b5857.jpg/r0_5_5000_2830_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg