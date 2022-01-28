news, crime,

An alleged serial abuser is back behind bars after being charged with a new string of historical offences that include rape. The south Canberra man, who is aged in his 30s and cannot be named for legal reasons, was granted bail earlier this month on 24 charges. Those allegations, which he denies, relate to claims he sexually or otherwise physically abused three then-partners between 2012 and 2021. The defendant's conditional freedom did not last long, however, because he was arrested again and brought before the ACT Magistrates Court in a singlet on Friday. Through his lawyer, Sarah Boxall, the man pleaded not guilty to eight new charges that related to a fourth alleged victim. The latest allegations include engaging in sexual intercourse without consent and intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm. MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS: There are also two counts each of causing grievous bodily harm, unlawful confinement and common assault. The man, who appeared via audio-visual link from a remote room, remained silent as special magistrate Jane Campbell read each of the new charges, which dated back to 2011 and 2012. His relationship to the fourth alleged victim was not stated in court. Ms Boxall did not apply for the man to be granted bail again on Friday, but she indicated he would seek conditional liberty next week. Ms Campbell accordingly remanded the defendant in custody until then. Court documents, tendered on a previous occasion in relation to the earlier charges, detail a raft of graphic allegations. These include claims the man waterboarded his first alleged victim while pinning her to the floor of their bedroom. In another incident, he allegedly punched this woman at least 20 times and told her "I hope you can never have children" throughout what police describe as a "prolonged attack". The man is further accused, among other things, of raping that woman twice. One of the other women's distressing claims include that the defendant slammed her onto the concrete floor of a garage while placing so much force on her neck and throat that her attempts to scream produced only "a gurgling sound". The last of the original trio to contact police told officers that, last year, the man had forcefully thrown her into the dirt beside a road and caused her head to hit a hard object that might have been a tree root. In addition to his bail application next week, the defendant also has an upcoming court date in March. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/fdcx/doc74314p8ctvmmu1w3gr.jpg/r3_278_4998_3100_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg