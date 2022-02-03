Case for a Holocaust museum is well-founded and proven

comment, letters to the editor

Bob Salmond (Letters, February 2) misses the point about the Holocaust Museum. The Holocaust was unique in many ways, notwithstanding other horrific acts of genocide and mass murder through history. The Holocaust was carried out by the democratically elected government of a Western nation. It was preceded by the formulation of a detailed ideology of hatred, and a long campaign of demonisation and dehumanisation of part of its own population. The killing itself was industrialised and meticulously planned and organised. It was so central to the Nazi regime that important resources that could have been used to defend Germany against the Allied invasion were instead expended on killing Jews. There are, therefore, very important lessons for us to learn from it. Salmond claims that to build the museum is racist. Germany certainly wouldn't agree - there is a similar centre, with a memorial, in Berlin. And Jews are still, sadly, vastly over-represented compared to their populations in statistics of racist incidents in many Western countries, including ours. Salmond may think he made the case against the Holocaust Museum, but his letter actually helps demonstrate why one is needed. It can surely not have escaped attention that Scott Morrison's 'announcements' very rarely do not include throwing money at whatever he is announcing. Forget vision for the future. Problem? - Throw money at it. Policy failure? - Throw money at it. The aged care crisis is a classic example. Previously announced billions to improve the way the sector is run have disappeared into the coffers of the companies that operate the rest homes. Not one staff pay increase. So what does 'ScoMo' do to solve the problem. Announce 'bonuses' for the staff and announce it as a long-term solution, with ministers slobbering in support. If it all wasn't so tragic for Australia it'd be laughable. I was a GP in Canberra for close to 40 years until my retirement. I was involved in visiting aged care facilities for the duration of that time. It was a constant problem for these facilities to recruit staff because of working conditions, particularly the very poor pay. This situation existed whether Labor or the Coalition was in power. The proposal to pay $400 on two occasions before the election should be seen for the what it is: pork barrelling. Why not give these dedicated workers a pay rise commensurate with their skills and stop treating them as the bottom of the pile? Our aged deserve better care and this will only happen if governments recognise the situation and don't just give once-off handouts when an election is approaching. Interesting reading the front page of The Canberra Times on February 1 regarding Giulia Jones's "shock exit" as the Liberals' deputy leader. I think the use of the term "shock exit" says a lot and I agree with the Chief Minister's assertion that the resignation was more for the reasons of "simmering tension" with opposition leader Elizabeth Lee. Why do resigning or disaffected politicians continue to use family reasons and wanting to spend more time with their family as their excuse for leaving political positions? Ms Jones stated that she wanted to support and spend more time with her large family. So she is giving up her $205,830 deputy opposition salary to move back to her backbench salary of $164,382 and to continue serving her electorate of Murrumbidgee. But if she intends to spend more time with her family how will she continue to effectively serving her constituents and to be deserving of her backbencher salary? And what will happen if the Liberals win the next election? I assume Ms Jones will forego any offer of a ministry position and continue to serve as a backbencher for the same reasons of wanting to spend more time with her large family. I totally agree with A Moore of Melba (Letters, January 31) that once Her Majesty goes Australia should simply disconnect from the monarchy and declare itself an independent Commonwealth while retaining a Governor General as ceremonial head of state and to fulfil a limited number of backstop constitutional roles guided by law and precedent. I would have no problem in the GG being appointed in much the same way as at present. For Australia to become a republic, in particular a presidential republic, would be to join the ranks of a pretty disreputable mob of countries including dictatorships, that have only passing regard for fair mindedness, the rule of law, democracy and the common good. A Commonwealth on the other hand is defined as a nation founded on law and united by a compact with its people for the common good and one in which supreme authority is vested in the people. I think this is much more in keeping with Australia's culture, values, vision and history. I for one would happily vote for such an arrangement. The experts don't seem to have answered Gillian Painter's questions (Letters, January 25) so if an amateur may, Gillian, the common white butterflies are Cabbage White butterflies (Pieris rapae), emigrants from Europe originally. The males and females have slightly different spot patterns. The large black and white citrus lovers are the native Orchard Swallowtail (Papilio Aegeus). For other common Canberra species you can try my own (rather dated) website or better, Suzi Bond's wonderfully detailed book Field Guide to the Butterflies of the Australian Capital Territory. I find it difficult to understand the widespread apathy in Canberra about our government's impending expenditure of over 2 million dollars on Light Rail Stage Two. This is plainly a madcap scheme, fraught with physical and logistical problems. Its starting point, raising London Circuit, is equally madcap, as indicated recently by Murray Upton in his letter, the public response to this proposal was very strongly negative. The cost envisaged is simply colossal, and the opportunity cost breath-taking. Think of how far even half of that sum could go towards the proper maintenance and establishment of better health facilities, road, footpath and cycle path repair, street tree care, and a multitude of other "dull" but nonetheless essential issues. The solution to our mass transit needs, obvious to many, is electric buses: flexible, modern, efficient, and non-polluting. An electric bus fleet would cost a tiny fraction of the 2 billion dollars our government and the NCA are planning to spend on the light rail. We must all wake up to what is in the pipeline. As taxpayers, this is our money. Personally, I object in the strongest possible terms to my money being thrown away on this extraordinary and grossly extravagant plan. My 95-year-old mother has been virtually room-bound, with no visitors allowed, for the past three weeks because of various COVID cases at Goodwin Monash aged care facility. Naturally, she is confused, lonely, and impatient with the situation. However, the service of the staff at Goodwin Monash, particularly the RCC unit, has been fantastic and far exceeded expectations. Both admin and nursing staff have been in contact with me on a continual basis, keeping me updated at all times. The performance of all staff concerned has been magnificent and they are a credit to their organisation as they have definitely made these trying times much more bearable to both patients and relatives. All staff have been friendly, informative and co-operative at all hours of the day and night. We are fortunate in Canberra that we can rely on such professional front-line workers who have done a magnificent job under very trying conditions, and while they don't draw attention to their tireless efforts, I am sure that all our population appreciates them. Labor has agreed to support the Kurri Kurri gas power plant provided it runs on green hydrogen by the end of the decade (The Canberra Times, February 2, p.3). Green hydrogen is produced using renewably generated electricity. So the plan is to use renewables to generate electricity, which is used to produce hydrogen which is then used to produce ... electricity. Even if this whole process is 100 per cent efficient, we end up with no more electricity than we had at the start. Is there some logic in all this, or is it just a silly ploy to enable Labor to be able to say that they support the power station? I felt so in agreement with Richard Manderson (Letters, February 1) that I asked my UK brother-in-law whether spectators at the classic English tennis finals at Wimbldon had become similarly uncivilised, and I was reassured by his reply "The spectators at Wimbledon are very partisan but are still quite fair to opponents of our own favoured players." What sort of a society have we become? Canberra's anti-vaxxers are also placard-waving pro-Trumpers? ("Anti-vax protesters here to stay", February 1). Fair dinkum Aussies might be excused for muttering, "Stone the crows" (another pestiferous species). So the protest-against-everything mob have arrived and they're flying Trump flags! Explains a lot really. However, the good news is, if the ACT or federal government has the backbone to fine them for illegally camping at the National Library, it could solve all our budget worries. I read that Barnaby Joyce continues to claim that we are all hoarding RATs which is why there is a chronic shortage as opposed to the fact the Morrison government neglected to place orders last year for the tests. It may be appropriate to issue content warnings with any statements issued by the government about the pandemic. I seldom agree with Mario Stivala's political views but his comments about of Ash Barty's graciousness puts us both on the same side of the net. Well said, Mario. We can't expect governments to be perfect. No, but they should be competent and compassionate. This one is neither. Does anyone really believe that any alternative date to celebrate Australia Day would be agreeable to everyone. To quote Daryl Kerrigan, "tell them they're dreaming". There are growing numbers of flashing signs appearing around Belconnen suburbs, declaring "Storm clean up underway". This is despite a complete absence of work crews actually cleaning up the storm damage in the area. In the context of this government's persistent refusal to properly fund scientific research, this wonderful quote (thank you, Professor Francis and Professor Sims): "The electric light did not come from the continuous improvement of candles". All the talk about getting unemployment down to three or even two per cent neglects to mention a significant portion of those in 'employment' are involuntarily part-time workers or members of the 'gig' economy. So let's not get carried away with magic tricks on employment figures.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Yecs3Py5qDsXRaXHGQZdPb/0141fab5-c39b-4d3c-af9f-0208d5b1d9c6.jpg/r3_273_5339_3288_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg