BentSpoke is now the official beer of the Brumbies. Canberra's BentSpoke Brewing Company announced the three-year deal on Wednesday. It comes after BentSpoke's Crankshaft IPA was recently voted Australia's favourite craft beer. BentSpoke's branding will be displayed at the Brumbies' home games and on the goalposts at Brumbies' HQ. It will also supplying its beer to all Brumbies corporate and fan events, as well as team functions. Brumbies CEO Phil Thomson was thrilled to have BentSpoke on board. "We are very excited to enter into a partnership with another proud Canberra brand," he said. BentSpoke co-founder and head brewer Richard Watkins was also excited to team up with the Brumbies. "Both brands have been successful in international fields, so it makes a lot of sense to team up and take Canberra further afield nationally," he said.

