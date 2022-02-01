news, latest-news,

A Queanbeyan West man who won $100,000 in the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw took the day off work when he found out. The Lott said when an official called the man, he said he was in the car with his boss but wouldn't be working for the rest of the day. "You're sh****** me! Oh, that's unreal!" he said. "I'm shaking! One hundred thousand dollars? Wow! This is wonderful news. "I'm currently in the car with my boss and we're working. I don't think I'll be able to concentrate for the rest of the day. I'll have to knock off early." READ MORE: The man's winning entry of one random number was purchased at First Inland City Newsagency in Goulburn. He said he had no idea what he would spend the money on, but would have to check with the missus first. "I honestly don't have a clue on what I'll spend the prize on! With retirement around the corner, I'll have to think about the future," he said. "I'll have to tell my partner about the win as soon as I can. She won't believe it!" Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

