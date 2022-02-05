life-style, discounts, deals, coupons, promo codes, valentine's day, st valentine, gitfting, present

If you can't think of what to get your special someone this Valentine's Day then you may be able to blame St Valentine. The story of how he became the patron saint of lovers remains a mystery, but one theory is it comes from a pagan festival held around the middle of February. The festival included putting girls' names in a box and letting boys draw them out. Couples would then be paired off until the following year. Eventually, the custom of sending anonymous cards or messages to those whom one admired became the accepted way of celebrating Valentine's Day. There was an increase in interest in Valentine's Day, first in the United States and then in Canada, in the mid-19th century. Early versions of Valentine cards fashioned of satin and lace and ornamented with flowers, ribbons, and images of cupids or birds appeared in England in the 1880s. Valentine's Day is now celebrated across the world and in many different ways, with most couples indulging in wine, chocolates, flowers, jewellery and other token gifts.

