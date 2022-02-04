news, latest-news, dj taumoepeau, duke didier, endouro fight series, endouro mma, canberra mma

DJ Taumoepeau has heard it time and time again: "water is wet, fire is hot, and Duke Didier doesn't lose fights in Canberra". But on Saturday night at Endouro Fight Series, Taumoepeau says "Duke is going to be dethroned". Taumoepeau is poised to step into the cage with a man who was once his mentor, once his training partner. Two years ago this week they were pictured together after a session and never in their wildest dreams could they have imagined this. Make no mistake, there is no animosity between the two camps. But the nature of the fight game means both men are vowing to break the other. "Duke as an opponent, it's a big fight for me, just with his status at the moment," Taumoepeau said. MORE SPORT "The way I look at it is he's got more to lose than I do. Come the fifth of February, I'm going to take his head off." Fighting out of the Stockade Training Centre, Taumoepeau headlines an historic night for mixed martial arts in the capital. Endouro's first show is set to play out in front of a full house at the Hellenic Club of Canberra. Didier fights out of Melbourne but is a born, bred and fed Canberran. Taumoepeau has been selling tables like hot cakes with a big crowd desperate to watch the heavy-handed striker in action at the top of the eight-fight card. The bout was announced in July last year. Twice the show has been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions, and Taumoepeau is desperate to finally put an end to the talk after a rollercoaster fight camp like no other. "Fight camp has been a bit tricky due to COVID and trainers being unavailable during that time," Taumoepeau said. "I've made it work well for what I need to prepare for. My striking has improved, working with my trainers Garry [Hamilton] and [Steven] Rudic. "My ground game is improving a lot under Adam Saunderson, Andy Leggett and Andy Machin. I do a lot of wrestling as well when I can with Ben Keaney. "Training has been difficult. It's hard to find the time being a parent, but as athletes, you find the time to make it work." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36vwtM5n3dmMVgNPycRBEHz/a2034907-e716-48db-b22a-d301a377db64.jpg/r7_180_4242_2573_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg