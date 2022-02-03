sport, brumbies, act brumbies, brumbies rugby, super rugby, super rugby pacific, jesse mogg, nathan carroll

He touched down in Canberra as a fleet-footed fullback renowned for all but breaking a defender's ankles. Now Nathan Carroll is pushing to fill a void at flyhalf for the ACT Brumbies. Carroll is chasing a spot as Noah Lolesio's deputy leading into the Brumbies' internal trial at club headquarters on Friday, desperate to force his way into contention for round one. The Queensland product arrived in Canberra as a fullback before the Brumbies transformed him into a No. 10, and an injury to Rod Iona could open the door for Carroll's Super Rugby Pacific debut. Iona suffered a calf injury in a trial against the NSW Waratahs last week, giving the former Brothers fullback a chance to impress ahead of a season-opening clash against the Western Force at Canberra Stadium on February 20. Returning Brumbies veteran Jesse Mogg is another looking to put his hand up in Friday's trial, which is likely to feature a near first-choice side against those looking to force their way into the matchday 23. MORE SPORT Mogg says competition for spots will be fierce and has no doubt Carroll has the talent to leave a lasting impression on Brumbies coach Dan McKellar on Friday. "He asks a lot of questions, he's a really keen learner," Mogg said. "He's come down from Brisbane, and I think he's been here since August and did the pre-pre-season. He came down as a 15 originally and played a little bit of 10 during the pre-season, and he came on at 10 last week. "He's been really good in terms of his skillset and stuff like that. He just needs that experience, and I'm sure he's going to get it. In terms of his ability, I don't think there's a question." The internal trial serves as the final game in Rob Valetini's two-match ban, freeing him to play against the Force in round one. While the club's reigning player of the year in Valetini will be a certain starter in round one, Brumbies assistant coach Rod Seib says the final line-up is anything but a fait accompli as they prepare to "step things up". "There's a lot of spots up for grabs," Seib said. "You can see out there, I'm sure the intensity will be very high. Certainly through training you can see things ramping up over the last week or so. No doubt it will step up another notch in that game. "There'll be guys playing for spots in round one so I'm looking forward to seeing how they go." Friday marks the first internal trial of Mogg's career, and the 32-year-old says it may take some time to find some rhythm given both sides will know each other inside out. "It is a little bit weird. I mean at the same time, you still have to be able to adapt. Although we know each other and the style of rugby we want to play, you've still got to work it out," Mogg said. "It might be a bit of a slog in the early minutes of the game, but once everybody calms down and just finds their groove, we might be able to play some really good rugby and hopefully showcase a little bit more than what we did on Saturday against the Tahs. "I think the group has realised we've probably got a bit of work to do, especially after that first trial. We probably weren't 100 per cent happy with certain areas of the game. "We've still got three weeks to go, it sounds like a lot of time, but realistically it's not a lot of sessions. We've really got to work hard and get the emphasis on the detail and performing because it'll come around quicker than most anticipated."

