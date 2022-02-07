coronavirus,

Police have issued a warning to the public to expect more delays on Canberra roads this week with protest activity likely to increase in coming days. Anti-vaccination mandate and sovereign citizen protesters are expected to target the Parliamentary Triangle and airport precinct, as federal MPs fly in ahead of the first sitting day on Tuesday. Police have warned that due to the wide range of protest groups, other areas of Canberra may also be targeted. Anyone moving across Canberra has been advised to allow for extra time due to possible disruptions on roads, in open spaces, at shopping centres and near office buildings. Protesters, knowas as Convoy to Canberra, targeted the airport on the weekend and were diverted away by police. ACT police issued a statement on Monday reiterating their support for the right of individuals to conduct lawful, peaceful protests. It comes after a group of at least 1000 anti-vaccine protesters rallied to demand an end to COVID-19 mandates and the resignation of parliament on Saturday. The wider community has been asked not to take the law into their own hands if they see protesters acting illegally. Unmasked protesters' disruption of Civic pub King O'Malley's on Saturday has lead to an outpouring of support from locals this week, with Canberrans matching the protesters' one-star reviews with glowing recommendations for the venue. Tense interactions between protesters and drivers and protesters and shop owners have been filmed and shared on social media throughout the weekend. Police said they will respond where required and the people responsible will be dealt with in accordance with the law. Anyone with information about illegal behaviour by protesters is advised to report their concerns by contacting Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

