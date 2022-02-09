news, latest-news,

A call has gone out for women and non-binary people in Australia to submit images of the climate crisis from their area or elsewhere in the country. Organisers are hoping to receive 1000 photos to be presented to the Australian government in June, demonstrating the impact of a warming planet. Photographer Hilary Wardhaugh said she started the Everyday Climate Crisis Visual Petition as a way to feel less helpless about the climate crisis. She said the petition was an egalitarian approach to photography using personal images to protest for the greater good. "I call it photo activism," Ms Wardhaugh said. The project's launch event, Women See Change, will be held in Canberra on Thursday. With more than 400 photographs already collected, the launch will include a projection of curated images and a panel discussion. It will be held in conjunction with Aquifer, a series of events and exhibitions highlighting the impact of climate change, being held in the territory throughout February and March. Ms Wardhaugh said having only women submit images challenged the industrial, capitalist and economic systems that have gotten the planet to its state of warming. "I want women to respond to the call out literally, but also emotionally, personally and creatively," she said. "The climate crisis we face is existential and can be all consuming. "The petition was only seeking images depicting the effects of this crisis, but thanks to some timely advice, I realised that 1000 images of despair and failure would be too negative." With this in mind, Ms Wardhaugh said she is now seeking a variety of images, including those illustrating the beauty of the land, cultural practices to regenerate the land and humans doing great things to repair the damage. READ MORE: "Too much negativity and our problems are seemingly insurmountable, so by adding some positivity and hope the petition will inspire and help and change our behaviours," Ms Wardhaugh said. Attendance to the launch at the Manuka Arts Centre is free but registration is required due to COVID. Visit the Belco Arts website for more event details and to register.

