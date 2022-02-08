news, crime,

A protester who struck a traffic controller with his vehicle in Canberra on Sunday afternoon has been remanded in custody after failing to agree to bail conditions. Appearing in court on Monday, the man was remanded in custody until mid-March after refusing to agree to the bail conditions ordered by the magistrate. The man was arrested while taking part in the Convoy to Canberra anti-vaccination mandate protests on Sunday which attempted to disrupt traffic around the Canberra Airport. While traffic slowed, an airport spokeswoman said there had been no reports of major disruption from travelers. Two other Convoy to Canberra protesters were arrested for obstructing traffic on Monday, when protests had centered around Government House. A police spokesman said no further arrests had been made overnight. In addition to demonstrations at Government House on Monday, protesters continued their rally down Northbourne Avenue and protesters gathered outside the ABC studios in Dickson. ACT police will focus their efforts around controlling crowds at Parliament House on Tuesday, after warning protests were likely to ramp up with Parliament resuming. Crowds have gathered outside chanting "lock them up" and "save the children" as debate gets underway inside. A police spokesman said there had been no incidents of misbehaviour from the anti-vaccination mandate protesters as of 11am. READ MORE: Live updates: Canberra anti-vaccination protests to peak as Parliament returns ACT police will provide an update later on their operations later in the day. AFP Policing Commander of Operations Linda Champion said on Tuesday police were putting every resource they could towards the protesters and their activities throughout the week. Police issued a warning to the public to expect further delays on Canberra roads this week, with protest activity likely to increase in coming days. Commander Champion said police expected demonstrations to be predominantly at Parliament House on Tuesday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/fin3bsvV4zEfEw92kZxvs/27ae510f-31c3-40a0-bba3-3bc60cd16121.jpg/r3_233_4998_3055_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg