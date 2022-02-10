The ESA ACT says BOM predicts possible thunderstorms in Canberrra
The ACT faces the possibility of severe thunderstorms, including heavy rainfall and damaging winds, on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency Services ACT said Canberrans should prepare for possibly severe weather late in the afternoon.
"Now is the time to prepare your home," the ESA ACT said.
As of 5.45pm on Thursday, the Bureau of Meteorology had not issued a thunderstorm warning. They said a shower or two were expected in the evening, particularly in the north.
There was a severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds and large hailstones for parts of the South Coast, Southern Tablelands and Snowy Mountains before 6pm.
Possibly affected regions included Batemans Bay, Braidwood, Araluen and Nimmitabel.
⛈️Thunderstorms have kept to the west and east of the #ACT today. A thunderstorm is still possible, with a shower or two expected this evening, particularly in the north. Monitor the radar at https://t.co/yHRCVXPZVnpic.twitter.com/pUnBDRBSrO— Bureau of Meteorology Australian Capital Territory (@BOM_ACT) February 10, 2022
IN OTHER NEWS:
In preparation for the weather, Emergency Services ACT advises Canberrans to:
- Clean your gutters
- Move your car under cover or away from trees
- Remember to never drive, walk or ride through floodwater
- Secure or put away loose items around your house
- Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines
- Stay indoors away from windows
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark canberratimes.com.au
- Download our app
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram