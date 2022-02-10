news, latest-news,

The ACT faces the possibility of severe thunderstorms, including heavy rainfall and damaging winds, on Thursday afternoon. Emergency Services ACT said Canberrans should prepare for possibly severe weather late in the afternoon. "Now is the time to prepare your home," the ESA ACT said. As of 5.45pm on Thursday, the Bureau of Meteorology had not issued a thunderstorm warning. They said a shower or two were expected in the evening, particularly in the north. There was a severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds and large hailstones for parts of the South Coast, Southern Tablelands and Snowy Mountains before 6pm. Possibly affected regions included Batemans Bay, Braidwood, Araluen and Nimmitabel. IN OTHER NEWS: In preparation for the weather, Emergency Services ACT advises Canberrans to: More to come.

