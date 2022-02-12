life-style, Trending, shopping, deals, discounts, coupons

Front of house We all know first impressions count and your home is no exception. Give your kerb appeal an extra boost with these stylish ideas. Three birds mat, $59. More than just somewhere to wipe your feet, the front doormat is an opportunity to express your personality. earlysettler.com.au Traditional house number, from $6. Practicality aside, a beautiful house number can add to the character of your home's facade. schots.com.au Solagard paint, from $51.60 for a one-litre low sheen white base. A new colour collection that reflects emerging trends in architecture and design, with a 25-year guarantee against flaking, peeling and chipping. Pictured is Heritage Red. wattyl.com.au/solagard Casa planter, $49. Why not put a mini house at your doorstep? The planters are great for housing succulents and something different to a typical pot plant. jonesandco.com.au Mauritius Swing rocking chair, $1720. A beautiful - not to mention relaxing - addition to any house with a front porch. globewest.com.au Madras gold check outdoor cushion, $89.95. Made entirely from recycled plastic bottles, it would work equally well at a classic English country cottage as an eclectic boho home. weavergreen.com.au Norwest wall bracket, $223.20. Illuminate your front door in style. Available in aged nickel, solid brass or a copper finish. beaconlighting.com.au Magnolia wreath, $119.95. Handmade from quality artificial magnolia leaves, complete your country charm, Hamptons or French look with this timeless piece. thedoorsofberry.com.au Double hammock, $1895. If the front of your place has a breathtaking outlook, this could be your most-used addition. lujo.com.au Northcote Pottery Irondale cup planter, $66.98. The epitome of rustic charm, the on-trend metal look is the perfect statement piece for the front of your home. Available from Bunnings Warehouse.

