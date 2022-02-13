news, latest-news, tennis, CANBERRA pro, nick kyrgios, kyrgios doubles win, australian open, australian open doubles, dane sweeny, asia muhammad

It's hardly surprising Dane Sweeny won his first professional title at the Canberra Pro on Sunday. It came off the back of a large contingent of Australians being part of an amazing surge to the men's doubles title, which was ultimately won by Canberra star Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis. Sweeny made it to the third round with his mate Li Tu and it took the second seeds to finally knock them out. The 21-year-old Sydneysider came to the ACT fresh off the back of that success, sweeping through to the Canberra Pro final. He proved too strong for No.1 seed Akira Santillan in the final, winning 6-3 4-6 7-5 at Lyneham on Sunday. It was on course for an Aussie clean sweep before USA's Asia Muhammad come from behind to beat Priscilla Hon 6-7 6-3 6-2 in the women's final. Sweeny was relieved to finally get his maiden title and he'll now look to add to that over the coming weeks. The Canberra Pro No.2 begins on Tuesday, before back-to-back tournaments will be held in Bendigo and then another two in Canberra. MORE CANBERRA SPORT "Obviously it's very special being my first pro tournament win," Sweeny said. "After the doubles at the Australian Open it kind of built a bit of confidence and I was feeling quite confident leading into this tournament. "It's just a massive relief almost to get that first tournament win and now I really think I can win a bunch of these. "It installs a lot of belief within myself that I can continue this winning trajectory and do some damage - even on the Challenger tour this year." Sweeny was still buzzing from the crazy atmosphere at the Australian Open - an atmosphere Kyrgios likened to a "zoo" during last month's major. He and Tu knocked out the 16th seeds in the opening round and then won their way through to the third, where USA's Rajeev Ram and England's Joe Salisbury knocked them out. Sweeny said it was great to be part of the Aussie charge, which ended in an all-home affair after Matt Ebden and Max Purcell also made it to the final. Kyrgios's back in Canberra post his first major title win and has been training at Lyneham over the past couple of days. "We did exceptionally well to win the second round, we played well - the atmosphere was unbelievable, I've never experienced anything like that, it was crazy, it was something I'll never forget," Sweeny said. "To share that with Li, one of my best mates, made it extra special and then to have the experience to play the No.2 pair in the world was great and they showed us what needs to be done to take it to the next level."

