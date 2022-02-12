news, latest-news, beijing winter olympics, winter olympics, olympics, laura peel, aerial skiing, laura peel's mum

Teresa Harrington is still in a state of disbelief she gave birth to an Olympian. Even though the Beijing Winter Olympics will be Laura Peel's third. Throw in the fact world-champion Peel is one of the favourites for the gold medal in the women's aerials and she's just in awe of her daughter. Harrington was getting the chips and dips ready for a late-night session on the couch on Sunday night, when Peel's qualifying begins, with the Canberran aiming for her third final, which will be held on Monday night. Peel comes in as the reigning and two-time world champ, having soared to the top of the podium in Kazakhstan a year ago. The 32-year-old finished fifth at the Olympics in South Korea in 2018 and seventh in Russia four years earlier. She comes into the Games in good form, having won her last World Cup event in the USA last month. Hopefully Peel's primed to continue Australia's strong tradition in the women's aerials, with Lydia Lassila claiming Olympic gold in 2010 and Alisa Camplin-Warner doing the same in 2002. Harrington will have everything crossed hoping her daughter does exactly that. It would cap a remarkable journey for Peel, whose first passion was gymnastics - although she quickly fell in love with skiing when her mother introduced her to it. But it wasn't until after she retired from gymnastics, when she was 18, that Peel became involved in the Australian aerials program. "It's a huge amount of pressure that's put on all of the favourites. She's insulated from all of that being in China, well a lot of it anyway," Harrington said. "She's absolutely focused on what she wants to do, what she has to do and she said she had a good training the other day. "I don't know what it will mean [if she wins], I really don't. It's beyond my comprehension that I have a child that I gave birth to that is in the Olympics. "This is her third Olympics and I still find it incredible that my daughter is doing this. I'm in absolute awe of her. "Not only is she good at this, she's such a nice person - and I don't say that about everybody. "I will have all of my appendages crossed and hope it goes really well." MORE CANBERRA SPORT It's been a tough two years for the whole world thanks to COVID-19 and it's meant Harrington, for the first time, hasn't been able to travel to watch her daughter compete. She desperately wanted to be in Kazakhstan last year when Peel spun and flipped her way to her second world title. And she would've moved heaven and earth to get to Beijing, but there was no chance of that happening. It means any celebrations together, touch wood, will have to be put on hold until when Peel gets back to Canberra. Given there are three more legs of the World Cup to go, it might not be until March before she returns home. "Last year and this year are the first years that she's been competing that I haven't been able to go and watch her anywhere, which has been very sad," Harrington said. "I would've loved last year to have been in Kazakhstan to watch the world championships, but it just wasn't possible. "[Beijing was] impossible to get to, if there was any way I could've gone I would've, but China is not allowing anybody in with the COVID situation as they perceive it. "She's got two more stops on the World Cup. I haven't actually spoken to her about those, but I'm assuming she'll go to them and I imagine she'll come home after that. "So she should be home in the first half of March. It will be a [bit of a wait], yes it would be wonderful if I can congratulate her. "I'll congratulate her no matter what, because just being there and competing is an achievement." BEIJING WINTER OLYMPICS Sunday: Women's aerials qualifiers from 10pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/reqbnGrLXyZFax2TwSi3Na/8956d484-413a-45d5-bdb4-7b2c7abde662.jpg/r7_127_2993_1814_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg