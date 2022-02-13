ACT Policing will issue a 26-year-old Ngunnawal woman an infringement for negligent driving after a collision on Saturday in Watson. The collision was captured in a video shared to social media, which showed the 26-year-old driver confronting people who were part of a protest group which has been demonstrating against vaccine mandates. In the footage, the 26-year-old swears at the woman from the other vehicle a number of times after a collision, before she drives forward and collides with the other car once more. Police responded to reports of a two-car collision on Phillip Avenue in Watson at about 10.15am on Saturday, and confirmed there were no injuries as a result of the crash. Enquiries about the incident were made on Sunday, and police will issue the 26-year-old driver of the black SUV an infringement notice for negligent driving.
Screengrabs from the video.
