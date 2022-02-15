coronavirus,

We've been talking about equality and equity for years. Add in the eternal (or infernal) Aussie philosophy of the "fair go" and you may even wonder why we even have a Fair Work Commission. But indeed we do - and it is needed. We also have an Industrial Relations Commission. It, also, is needed. As are nurses. Well-trained, healthy nurses are the bedrock of any healthcare system. Remember way back when in the UK when they stood on the streets clapping their healthcare workers and we thought it was the nicest thing ever? Well, just as we have followed the UK on the various COVID-19 pandemic waves, we've finally caught them up on healthworker unrest, too. Back in March 2021, all that clapping in the UK, it turns out, was simply the drum roll to not much at all for National Health Service workers. Eventually, after much angst ,a deal in England and Wales meant some NHS staff received a 3% wage boost, while most nurses in Scotland received a 4% uplift. The Chancellor says nurses will receive another pay rise in 2022, so that's something. Not much, but something. Nearly 12 months on, NSW nurses have trodden the same path. In their thousands today - all across the state. More's the pity the feds don't look after hospitals. What's the chances of purse-strings suddenly relaxing if they did - what with the unspoken election campaign ramping up a little more every day and all. But alas, that's just another fanciful offering. There's nothing fanciful about these quotes though: "The workload is too big. It's not safe for patients, they're getting substandard care because nurses just do not have time to deliver what they're supposed to do." "We've got health workers crying in corridors and in their cars before walking into work, because they don't know what they're walking into and they can't manage - and that's just not good enough anymore." No, that's not good enough for any worker in Australia in the 21st century. Full stop. Meanwhile, elsewhere .. enjoy this tiny taste of what went on in the Federal Court today. (By way of background: Clive Palmer is suing WA Premier Mark McGowan claiming public comments, including labelling him the "enemy of West Australia", made in July 2020 had damaged the Queensland businessman's reputation.) Peter Gray SC told the court on Tuesday Mr McGowan regarded the contest with Mr Palmer as at the level of a war, which he distinguished "from a mere battle" by saying: "It's not just a fight, it's not just a stoush, it's not just a battle; it's a war." OK, then. Bring on Wednesday eh? THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

