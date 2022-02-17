sport, brumbies, ACT Brumbies, Super Rugby sponsors, Brumbies sponsor, Brumbies financial position, Brumbies major sponsor, Bill Young, Bill Young Hotels

Bill Young couldn't sit back and just watch any longer. The former Wallabies prop turned pub king of Sydney decided it was "time to put money where my mouth is". So with the ACT Brumbies - and Australian rugby in general - struggling to generate sponsorship revenue, Young stepped up. "The Brumbies gave me a lot of lessons about life and business. The guys I've played with are great mates of mine and the club has always been close to my heart," Young said. "I thought if there was an opportunity to give back, I'd give back. Rugby is in a tough spot at the moment, so I'm supporting an organisation that supported me. It's the right thing to do." Young is giving the Brumbies a shot in the arm, signing up as a sleeve sponsor almost 20 years after he finished his playing career. The news is expected to get better for the Brumbies before they begin their Super Rugby campaign this weekend, with the club on the verge of finalising major sponsorship deal before round one. The Brumbies had been staring at an almost million-dollar hole hole in their finances after Plus500 ended its partnership agreement after six years on the front of the jersey. MORE CANBERRA SPORT Australian rugby sides have been feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic, forced to scramble to find sponsors on the eve of a relaunched Super Rugby format. The Melbourne Rebels found their partner last week, the Queensland Reds secured their major backer on Thursday and the Brumbies are set to follow. Young has been watching from afar. A two-time title winner in Canberra, Young has built a pub empire since hanging up his boots. He reportedly paid almost $40 million to buy the Royal Hotel in Ryde last year to add to his already impressive stable of watering holes across Sydney. But Young, a 46-Test Wallaby, has also kept his eyes on Australian rugby. Young isn't the typical businessman looking for exposure via a sporting sponsorship. He has a deep knowledge of the game - on and off the field - and admits he has been frustrated by some rugby administrators during a decade of decline. He also speaks of the lessons he learnt from Brumbies and Wallabies coaches Rod Macqueen and Eddie Jones, which he says he has transferred into the business world. Young played when domestic and international rugby was thriving in Australia. Yes, his name and business logo is on the Brumbies' jersey now. But the sponsorship deal is about taking a small step to rebuilding the game he played. "There's lots of young guys who had the same dreams and aspirations we had. The game needs financial support to give them the opportunity we had," Young said. "I've often had a bit to say about rugby's administration and the way the game's been run. As they say, put your money where your mouth is. I've done that, I hope we see some others follow suit. "Hopefully some of the rugby administrators that are there, if they're not contributing then they step aside. I've got opinions about the administration level and sometimes change is required to get the best out of the game. "As bad as rugby has been going, in my opinion, the Brumbies are still the pinnacle of the sport at the moment. "That's not my job. [Ex-teammates] are happy to see Young Hotels on the Brumbies sleeve this year. It's a great representation of all those guys in the late 1990s and early 2000s for the hard work and success we had. Now we're putting back." SUPER RUGBY ROUND ONE Sunday: ACT Brumbies v Western Force at Canberra Stadium, 2pm. Brumbies team: 1. James Slipper, 2. Folau Fainga'a, 3. Allan Alaalatoa (c), 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Nic White, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Lachlan Lonergan, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Tom Ross, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Ed Kennedy, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. Ollie Sapsford, 23. Jesse Mogg. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

