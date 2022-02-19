sport, brumbies, irae simone, act brumbies, brumbies rugby, super rugby, super rugby pacific, wallabies, allan alaalatoa, western force

Irae Simone had to fall in love with the hard yards again. The ACT Brumbies inside centre says he was guilty of accepting mediocre efforts. Not necessarily cutting corners, but just doing enough to get through each session. He knew that wasn't the mentality that helped him realise a dream and make his Test debut in 2020. So eight months later when he was watching the Wallabies from the couch, Simone knew something had to change. So now he finds himself back at Canberra Stadium, with the No. 12 on his back and a chip on his shoulder, ahead of the Brumbies' Super Rugby Pacific opener against the Western Force on Sunday. And the off-contract centre is refusing to make the same mistake. MORE RUGBY UNION "I don't think looking too far [ahead] was really a part of me, but I fell away from doing all the hard work. I was probably accepting a lot of mediocre," Simone said. "So for me, it was about going back to my basics and doing the hard work, doing the hard yards. I'm also not overthinking too much. I'm just keen on getting back in some good form and playing some good footy." There is a sense at Brumbies headquarters few players are more dangerous than Simone at his peak. His pinpoint passing game outside emerging Wallabies playmaker Noah Lolesio makes the Brumbies' star-studded back line a constant threat. A booming right boot puts defenders on the back foot in one swift motion. But the thing that has Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa more excited than anything? Simone now has another string to his bow, and it's that intangible stuff that turns good into great. "He's definitely got a point to prove in this competition. He doesn't have the title, but he's definitely a leader with the way he drives through his actions. I'm keen to see how he rips in," Alaalatoa said. "He's someone I have definitely noticed. He had a lot of time here at pre-season which was great for him, and his individual growth. "For that time we were away, he was one of our leaders in our group, driving around our attack, Pairing up with Noah was awesome for him over that period." Brumbies assistant coaches Laurie Fisher and Rod Seib were the men tasked with overseeing the first half of the pre-season program while Dan McKellar was away on Wallabies duties. Fisher could tell there was an aura about Simone from the day pre-season kicked off. When asked about the players to watch this year, the 26-year-old's name was the first one he rattled off. Simone had "carried injury all last year, and when he's at his best he is an excellent player". "My main focus was just trying to have a good pre-season and don't even worry about the outcome," Simone said. "I wanted to try falling in love with the process, doing my job behind the scenes, doing it well, and just trying to train hard, work hard and let everything fall into place. "My main focus is all about me, my family, and just trying to get better as a person and as a player. I'm pretty excited about the year. That's where I am at the moment. "I'm just trying to live each moment, live day by day, not try to get ahead of myself and try stay in the moment. It's about being present at home, being present at training. I'm just trying to get better as a player with those one per centers. "I'm excited. I'm off contract this year so that's another boost to have a good crack this year, so anything could happen but I'm pretty keen for it." SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND ONE Sunday: ACT Brumbies v Western Force at Canberra Stadium, 2pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan Sport. Brumbies team: 1. James Slipper, 2. Folau Fainga'a, 3. Allan Alaalatoa (c), 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Nic White, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Lachlan Lonergan, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Tom Ross, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Ed Kennedy, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. Ollie Sapsford, 23. Jesse Mogg. Force team: 1. Tom Robertson, 2. Feleti Kaitu'u (c), 3. Santiago Medrano, 4. Fergus Lee-Warner, 5. Izack Rodda, 6. Brynard Stander, 7. Kane Koteka, 8. Tim Anstee, 9. Ian Prior, 10. Reesjan Pasitoa, 11. Manasa Mataele, 12. Bayley Kuenzle, 13. Kyle Godwin, 14. Toni Pulu, 15. Jake Strachan. Reserves: 16. Andrew Ready, 17. Harrison Lloyd, 18. Greg Holmes, 19. Ryan McCauley, 20. Ollie Callan, 21. Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, 22. Jake McIntyre, 23. Richard Kahui. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

