Reesjan Pasitoa spent more time in the Canberra Stadium grandstands than he did on the turf with the ACT Brumbies. His chances were few and far between. He earned 10 Super Rugby caps for the Brumbies but only spent 146 minutes on the paddock, stuck behind Noah Lolesio and even Bayley Kuenzle in the hunt for game time in Canberra. Now he finally gets a chance to prove himself in the No. 10 jersey - only this time he'll be doing it for the Western Force against the Brumbies at Canberra Stadium on Sunday. Outside him will be Bayley Kuenzle, another man who packed his bags for Perth in search of more opportunities. Opposite Pasitoa will be Noah Lolesio, the rookie who earned the first shot at the Brumbies' No. 10 jersey and never let go when fully fit. Little more than two years ago the trio led ponies around a farm together for a photo taken by The Canberra Times. They were the baby Brumbies ready to usher in a new era following Christian Leali'ifano's departure. MORE RUGBY UNION Now all eyes will be on the trio hailed as some of Australian rugby's most exciting young talents once more. "I'm looking forward to the little battles. Going up against someone like Noah, we get along quite well, so it will be good fun to go up against him. I'm really looking forward to the opportunity," Pasitoa said. "It's always been my goal as a young boy growing up just to play Super Rugby. I've had a little bit of a taste the last couple of years and that was awesome, but to now get a start, it's another step for me on my journey and I'm just really looking forward to it. "I played all my junior footy for WA so to pull on the blue jersey will be a really special moment for myself. I can remember going to games as a young boy so now getting to go out on the field is something special." Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa expects his former teammates Pasitoa and Kuenzle will "have a point to prove" - but they're not alone as the Force look to snap a 10-game losing streak against the Brumbies dating back to 2013. "Boys that left our team because they wanted opportunity and they wanted game time, as a team they have a point to prove here in Canberra," Alaalatoa said. "I'm sure there will be a bit of banter out there. Some of the past players from our club have probably gone over there for opportunity. I just named two there, Reesjan and BK, but also you've got Harry Lloyd, Toni Pulu, Kyle Godwin, Finesy [Issak Fines-Leleiwasa]. "They're going to add a lot to their team, and people who have contributed a lot to our club in the past. We still respect them as our brothers. The best way to respect them on the field is to get stuck into them." Both sides have an extra reason to get stuck in on Sunday. Australian and New Zealand rugby will donate $500 to the Red Cross Pacific Tsunami appeal for every try scored this season. The Brumbies are also inviting supporters to donate supplies needed to help the rebuild in Tonga. "Back at home, round one, 2pm kick off, we think there is going to be a great fan base here, our families. The boys are keen to put a great performance in and display an entertaining game of rugby," Alaalatoa said. "That's the most important part, making sure we deliver on everything we've spoken about in the past few weeks." SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND ONE Sunday: ACT Brumbies v Western Force at Canberra Stadium, 2pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan Sport. Brumbies team: 1. James Slipper, 2. Folau Fainga'a, 3. Allan Alaalatoa (c), 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Nic White, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Lachlan Lonergan, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Tom Ross, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Ed Kennedy, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. Ollie Sapsford, 23. Jesse Mogg. Force team: 1. Tom Robertson, 2. Feleti Kaitu'u (c), 3. Santiago Medrano, 4. Fergus Lee-Warner, 5. Izack Rodda, 6. Brynard Stander, 7. Kane Koteka, 8. Tim Anstee, 9. Ian Prior, 10. Reesjan Pasitoa, 11. Manasa Mataele, 12. Bayley Kuenzle, 13. Kyle Godwin, 14. Toni Pulu, 15. Jake Strachan. Reserves: 16. Andrew Ready, 17. Harrison Lloyd, 18. Greg Holmes, 19. Ryan McCauley, 20. Ollie Callan, 21. Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, 22. Jake McIntyre, 23. Richard Kahui.

