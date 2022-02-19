sport, brumbies, act brumbies, brumbies rugby, rugby australia, rugby australia private equity, phil thomson, super rugby, super rugby pacific

Australian rugby powerbrokers will meet in Canberra on Monday in a move that will shape the ACT Brumbies' push into private equity. Rugby Australia bosses and Super Rugby Pacific club chief executives will converge on Canberra next week to discuss the financial viability of the code, with clubs awaiting an update on RA's plans to seek private equity. New Zealand Rugby is about to cash in on $A186 million after confirming a deal with United States-based business Silver Lake, but RA has paused its own negotiations until May in the hope of winning hosting rights for the 2027 World Cup, which would be a boost for their commercial assets. The Brumbies have initiated talks with a firm to inject more capital into the club, with Thomson and chairman Matt Nobbs adamant private equity and new partnership options must be explored to ensure the franchise's survival. Monday's meetings will determine whether the Brumbies push ahead with their own private equity talks or "pull back on our thinking". MORE RUGBY UNION "We are looking into all that sort of stuff, and how we can do some capital raising," Thomson said. "The Super Rugby CEO's and Rugby Australia will be here in Canberra on Monday for meetings, and that's part of one of the discussion items. "The financial landscape of Australian rugby and what that looks like, we need to get an update from Rugby Australia. That will point us in which direction we need to go ourselves. "If Rugby Australia is still going down that path, which we need to confirm from them, what that looks like and what the flow-on for Super Rugby means, [determines] whether we pull back on our thinking. Working closely with Rugby Australia is probably the preferred option but until we know what they're doing, it's hard for us to strategise. They paused it all at the end of last year. "One of our board strategies is looking at the ongoing financial stability and viability of our businesses." Ray White has secured prime real estate on the front of the Brumbies' jersey for this year's Super Rugby Pacific and Super W competitions in a major boost for the club. The Brumbies have secured new sponsors on the front, back, and sleeves of their jersey, as well as a new partner on their playing shorts, over the past fortnight in a timely financial boost. The Queensland Reds, Western Force and Melbourne Rebels have all struck major sponsorship deals leading into round one, having been forced to hunt for financial backers in a market battered by COVID-19. "There's been a lot of hard work go on behind the scenes to get these deals done. It's a credit to all the organizations," Thomson said. "We've probably left it to the last minute with the first round being [Friday] evening and our game being on Sunday, but that's just the way the business has happened. "It was definitely a goal [to have one sponsor for our men's and women's teams]. We want to align the women's program as much as we can with the men's, so we've always been looking to sell them as a joint asset. "The Super W program is continuing to grow, women's sport is continuing to grow, rugby is no different there. Businesses can see the value in being aligned with quality women's sporting programs." SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND ONE Sunday: ACT Brumbies v Western Force at Canberra Stadium, 2pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan Sport. Brumbies team: 1. James Slipper, 2. Folau Fainga'a, 3. Allan Alaalatoa (c), 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Nic White, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Lachlan Lonergan, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Tom Ross, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Ed Kennedy, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. Ollie Sapsford, 23. Jesse Mogg. Force team: 1. Tom Robertson, 2. Feleti Kaitu'u (c), 3. Santiago Medrano, 4. Fergus Lee-Warner, 5. Izack Rodda, 6. Brynard Stander, 7. Kane Koteka, 8. Tim Anstee, 9. Ian Prior, 10. Reesjan Pasitoa, 11. Manasa Mataele, 12. Bayley Kuenzle, 13. Kyle Godwin, 14. Toni Pulu, 15. Jake Strachan. Reserves: 16. Andrew Ready, 17. Harrison Lloyd, 18. Greg Holmes, 19. Ryan McCauley, 20. Ollie Callan, 21. Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, 22. Jake McIntyre, 23. Richard Kahui.

