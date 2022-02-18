sport, brumbies, ACT Brumbies, Super Rugby sponsors, Brumbies sponsor, Brumbies financial position, Brumbies major sponsor, Bill Young, Bill Young Hotels

The ACT Brumbies have finalised a deal to give them some financial stability, hoping a new major sponsor coupled with a competition overhaul signals a changing of the guard for rugby. The Brumbies will announce Ray White as their front-of-jersey partner on Friday morning after agreeing to the deal just days before their opening-round game in Canberra. They have also announced former Wallabies prop Bill Young's return to the club, with the two-time championship winner "putting money where my mouth is" to have his pub empire as a sleeve sponsor. The Brumbies were staring at a significant hole in budget and on their jersey after the contract with Plus500 expired. Major sport sponsorships can fetch in the vicinity of $1 million per season, but the Brumbies and other Australian teams have been forced to navigate a COVID-19 affected market. Ray White emerged as a 12-month partner, giving the Brumbies a timely boost before they start their Super Rugby Pacific campaign. "The last couple of years have been challenging on a number of fronts," said chief executive Phil Thomson. "It has been difficult to lock [sponsors] away and get them to commit to rugby. But I think we're starting to turn the corner. "The new Super Rugby Pacific format is creating a lot of interest. The broadcast deal with Channel Nine and Stan went well last year and viewer numbers were up ... the game's starting to turn the corner a bit and there's renewed interest." The Brumbies have been open about their off-field battle, as Thomson and chairman Matt Nobbs work to ensure the long-term viability of the club. MORE CANBERRA SPORT A new 14-team competition begins on Friday night, but the trans-Tasman element has been delayed due to New Zealand's strict border and quarantine measures. The old convoluted conference system has been abolished, South African teams have been banished and the COVID-forced Australian and New Zealand domestic competitions have been combined. But the uncertainty and constant changes have made it difficult for teams to convince business to make large financial commitments to the code. The Melbourne Rebels found a partner last week, the Queensland Reds announced their sponsor on Thursday and the Brumbies are following suit. "It's all part of a jigsaw puzzle," Thomson said. "There's a commercial side to these sponsorships, there's membership and there's game-day tickets and hospitality to fund the business. "It's all important to how we survive financially, so we're very happy to have this locked away." Young has been watching from a distance while continuing to build the Young Hotels Group, which reportedly paid $37 million for a pub in Ryde last year. But he felt he couldn't sit back any more, agreeing to a three-year deal to have his company on the sleeve of the jersey he used to wear. "The Brumbies gave me a lot of lessons about life and business. The guys I've played with are great mates of mine and the club has always been close to my heart," Young said. "I thought if there was an opportunity to give back, I'd give back. Rugby is in a tough spot at the moment, so I'm supporting an organisation that supported me. It's the right thing to do." Young isn't the typical businessman looking for exposure via a sporting sponsorship. He has a deep knowledge of the game - on and off the field - and admits he has been frustrated by some rugby administrators during a decade of decline. Young played when domestic and international rugby was thriving in Australia. Yes, his name and business logo is on the Brumbies' jersey now. But the sponsorship deal is about taking a small step to rebuilding the game he played. "There's lots of young guys who had the same dreams and aspirations we had. The game needs financial support to give them the opportunity we had," Young said. "I've often had a bit to say about rugby's administration and the way the game's been run. As they say, put your money where your mouth is. I've done that, I hope we see some others follow suit. "Hopefully some of the rugby administrators that are there, if they're not contributing then they step aside. I've got opinions about the administration level and sometimes change is required to get the best out of the game. "That's not my job. [Ex-teammates] are happy to see Young Hotels on the Brumbies sleeve this year. It's a great representation of all those guys in the late 1990s and early 2000s for the hard work and success we had. Now we're putting back. "As bad as rugby has been going, in my opinion, the Brumbies are still the pinnacle of the sport at the moment." SUPER RUGBY ROUND ONE Sunday: ACT Brumbies v Western Force at Canberra Stadium, 2pm. Brumbies team: 1. James Slipper, 2. Folau Fainga'a, 3. Allan Alaalatoa (c), 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Nic White, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Lachlan Lonergan, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Tom Ross, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Ed Kennedy, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. Ollie Sapsford, 23. Jesse Mogg. Force team: 1. Tom Robertson, 2. Feleti Kaitu'u (c), 3. Santiago Medrano, 4. Fergus Lee-Warner, 5. Izack Rodda, 6. Brynard Stander, 7. Kane Koteka, 8. Tim Anstee, 9. Ian Prior, 10. Reesjan Pasitoa, 11. Manasa Mataele, 12. Bayley Kuenzle, 13. Kyle Godwin, 14. Toni Pulu, 15. Jake Strachan. Reserves: 16. Andrew Ready, 17. Harrison Lloyd, 18. Greg Holmes, 19. Ryan McCauley, 20. Ollie Callan, 21. Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, 22. Jake McIntyre, 23. Richard Kahui. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j2iwCiKfwhVWJky39Vsdpt/0c96b206-5b7f-4fac-b18f-cb9c166b6f70.jpg/r13_0_4994_2814_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg