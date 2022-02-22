comment,

While rushing lemming-like to be in step with NSW's early jettisoning of COVID-reducing public health measures ("Mixed up COVID confusion confounds", February 19), both Andrew Barr and Elizabeth Lee seem unwilling to realise that although Dominic Perrottet proudly anointed himself some time ago as Australia's chief crusader against COVID restrictions, many Canberrans would not consider his impatient COVID management and risk-taking a suitable path to follow. Definitely not without further questioning, analysis and sharing of case-load projections and impacts with the public. "Let the individual pay and be treated like a mushroom" seems to be the emerging unwritten mantra, especially since the NSW Premier is happy to push workers and shoppers back to the Sydney CBD and have them "cram on board" when the train and bus services will still operate on modified weekend schedules for a while longer. Our Legislative Assembly leaders are mistaken if they think they can simply hide behind the premier's wildly flapping laissez-faire coattails and point the finger elsewhere in future when our poorly informed local communities nevertheless sense and react to more sickness being associated with schools, and particular social and business settings, other gathering places and population cohorts. We need to be far better informed by our elected representatives and our public sector, and more prepared, not only before winter is upon us but also before more anti-vaxxers move among us during what is still a pandemic. The "new" national brand tagline "Only in Australia" is the delusional and overegged result of a $10 million taxpayer donation to the illusion makers who are propagating the myth Australian products might taste, perform, or look more desirable on the basis of their origin. Who is responsible for the maintenance and cleaning of Palmerston Lane in Manuka? This lane runs in between Bougainville and Franklin Streets and is used by many people. It seems there is no maintenance and certainly no cleaning carried out. In parts (especially at the back entrance to Manuka Court) the paving is covered in oil and cigarette butts as well as other rubbish. Surely the rates paid by the property owners entitles them to have this area cleaned every day? Brian Hanvin (Letters, February 21) refers to tracks in Page and adjoining suburbs, which he and his wife walk on most days, to stay fit. He says they are in appalling condition, overgrown and broken in large stretches, making them dangerous for older people in particular. Similar lack of maintenance is evident on the road system. In the last year, I've had to get two unscheduled wheel alignments on my car because of cavernous pot holes resulting in a jarring bang underneath. The recent one on Brown Street, Yarralumla was not obvious because of overshadowing by an adjacent tree. The alignment was out. More expensive damage would certainly have been possible. These sorts of unexpected costs amount to an extra impost on road users above the normal taxes to maintain roads. I wonder where Trevor Wilson (Letters, February 20) gets his news from if he thinks that the Chinese Communist Party is not hostile towards Australia's interests, including our national security. Maybe they come from the English language The Global Times, which is a mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party and Xi Jinping in particular. The CCP has been trying to wreck Australian economy using specious reasons to impose import bans or exorbitant tariffs on some of our most lucrative export products, such as coal, iron, wine, lamb, barley, etc. That action was taken in spite of the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement (which is not worth the paper it's written on). As far as not violating our national security, perhaps Mr Wilson could explain why last Thursday (February 17) a Chinese vessel, accompanied by a People's Liberation Army Navy ship, targeted an RAAF P-8A Poseidon surveillance jet with a military-grade laser, illuminating the aircraft and endangering the 10 personnel on board. Since 2019 hand-held lasers were increasingly being used against ADF assets, with military insiders blaming small Chinese maritime militia vessels. The most recent incident occurred inside Australia's Exclusive Economic Zone. Oh the Chinese navy shock and horror. For goodness sake, opposing forces always play these games with each other. It's testing out how they respond Had the Poseidon "pinged" the ship with active radar to see how their weapons systems responded? Is Scotty from Marketing saying our RAAF crews are so totally unprofessional and ill equipped that they didn't know what was about to happen? If so shame on him The laser incident in the Arafura sea is a splendid demonstration of how safe it is for Australia to have self-styled "tough on China, tough on national security" guys like Peter Dutton and Scott Morrison in charge. Someone might like to explain that carefully to Anthony Albanese while he dons the Akubra hat and attempts to out-screech the boofheads of the right on national security. My blood is boiling. China has attempted to kill an RAAF crew with a laser. What an act of aggression, of bullying, of cowardice. That navy crew should all be confined to jail but China will again bleat lots of lies. No Prime Minister, it is not an act of intimidation. Yes opposition leader, it is an act of aggression. For Australians who still support the Chinese government, this is the same government that turned the South China Sea into their military area and that jailed so many who disagree with them. Nearly 80, I promise I will be first in line to join an active resistance to these horrible people. After all, there's nothing for me to lose at my age. Alex Wallensky (Letters, February 18) suggests Grace Tame should "take a leaf out of Mrs Morrison's book on decorum and good manners". I would suggest that Mr Morrison feels his wife's book is not worth the read, as he has obviously not bothered to peruse it. Judging by our PM's parliamentary performances, he hasn't even sighted the dust jacket. And the vision of him forcing people to shake his hand in Cobargo clearly demonstrated that he has no idea about manners or decorum, even outside of parliament. By contrast, Grace Tame is honest and believable, a far cry from ScoMo from marketing. She can't help it if she detests the man! Anti-vax protestors have been making a nuisance of themselves in Canberra lately. There is a simple way for locals to deal with such creatures: refuse to serve them. Don't sell them food, fuel or anything at all. That's what some locals in northern Queensland did in 2019 to Bob Brown's caravan of anti-coal protestors. Doors were shut, loud refusals to serve were uttered. None of today's freedom screamers had a word to say about it. So it's obviously the right thing to do. The saddest thing about the Morrison government's attacks on Anthony Albanese is that when it steps up its anti-Chinese rhetoric the instances of Chinese-Australian citizens copping racial abuse and vilification sharply increase and producers of Australian goods and services tend to suffer a severe financial backlash through the loss of export contracts to China. The fact that Morrison and his stooges continued these attacks, after and despite the warning from the current and a former chief of ASIO that the politicisation of national security isn't helpful and only benefits China, simply demonstrates that Morrison doesn't really care about national security, only his own re-election prospects. Although the PM has not asked the Governor-General to dissolve Parliament the Coalition is already in election mode. This campaign is going to be a nasty one. Foreign government interference has never been alleged to this extent before. The Coalition is trailing in the polls. They seem desperate to make political mileage out of this. Peter Dutton, the born again Senator Ivor Greenwood, is seeing mythical Reds, under ALP beds. He is also trashing our bipartisan national security policy to the delight of our enemies. He has managed to make an ass of himself, destroy security bipartisanship and delighted our foes. Well done. Australia's modest level of inflation (apart from the housing component) is not the result of excessive domestic demand. Clearly therefore, an interest rate increase is not the appropriate response. It would be very damaging to the welfare of the less secure members of our community, and to the faltering growth of our economy. The Reserve Bank governor is of like mind. Can our Treasurer and shadow treasurer show similar wisdom in a pre-election environment? The Australia Post comment that incentives aren't bonuses puzzled me. Bonuses are for good work in the past. Incentives are for good work in the future. Both are a big pile of money for doing your job well. On this basis most Australians deserve a salary top-up every year. I'll send this by email because if I send it by Australia Post it will be old news by the time it arrives. Mike Hutchinson (Letters, February 16) raises an interesting point. I don't remember ever hearing that Jesus said anything at all about homosexuals. Aside from St Paul, all the gay hate seems to come from the Old Testament. Many Christians believe that prior to the end the Jews will convert to Christianity. It seems more likely the Christians will convert to Judaism. Andrew Barr recently opened the new Tesla showrooms in Civic. It is a pity the innovative Tesla boss, Elon Musk, could not be there. Imagine the look on Musk's face if Barr was able to tell him about the 19th century technology behind the impending "iron horse" from Civic to Woden. On the subject of China; is it possible Mr Morrison is suffering from a false sense of insecurity? To Gordon Fyfe (Letters, February 21) and all others (including myself); there is no lying in politics. It's called spin and when it comes to spin, ScoMo is better than Warnie ever was. The recent "China" stupidity in parliament is advertising for the election of Independents that they could only have dreamt of.

