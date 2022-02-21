Over 200 COVID cases linked to outbreak in ANU residential halls

coronavirus, anu, covid outbreak, residential halls, residences, o-week, coronavirus, covid-19

Over 200 people across 12 ANU residences have contracted COVID-19 following the university's orientation activities last week. The cases were confirmed as of Sunday, with all residents of the halls required to take a rapid antigen test on Monday morning. The university will also test residents across the halls every 48 hours this week. "As expected, we are seeing a number of COVID-19 cases in our student residences," an ANU spokesperson said in a statement. "This is unsurprising given restrictions are lifting in the ACT and we have had a full calendar of campus and social activities for O-week." ANU had also seen an influx of residents arriving on campus from interstate and overseas over the past two weeks, the spokesperson said. The spokesperson said the university is prepared for the case load and has "processes and protocols in place to support any resident who is COVID-19-positive". "We are also well placed and prepared to help prevent potential further transmission in our residences as well as the wider community," they said. Students who are COVID-positive are being moved from residential halls to a dedicated self-isolation facility on the ANU campus, where they can isolate for eight days. "These facilities have been previously used by the university and have been identified as appropriate for self-isolation after consultation with ACT Health," the spokesperson said. An ACT Health spokesperson said the directorate was working closely with ANU and that "some COVID-19 cases from ANU residences have been moved to the ACT Health-managed quarantine facility on the ANU campus over the weekend". "It is not unexpected that there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases with the return to university after the summer break," the spokesperson said. ACT Health will support the ANU with public health advice as required." Those required to self-isolate are being provided with meals, medical and wellbeing support and won't attend in-person classes. They will have access to remote study options and academic support. In-person classes will resume as planned for those who are not in self-isolation. "The safety and wellbeing of our staff and students is always our highest priority," the spokesperson said.

