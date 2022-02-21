coronavirus,

A man in his 80s has died with COVID-19 in the ACT as the number of lives lost hits 33. The total number of cases in the capital has passed the 45,000 mark with 45,086 infections since the pandemic began. There are 37 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of 8pm Sunday, with one person in intensive care currently under ventilation. There were 35 people in hospital in Sunday's report, with one person in intensive care also requiring ventilation. The ACT recorded 458 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, a decrease from 560 for the previous reporting period. The new case numbers bring the total of active cases in the ACT to 2742, down from the 2823 reported on Sunday. READ MORE: The new cases were diagnosed from 186 PCR tests and 272 rapid tests. The number of ACT residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated remains at 98.6 per cent. A total of 64.7 per cent of people have received their booster, and 77.5 per cent of children aged five to 11 are vaccinated with a single dose. Meanwhile, COVID rules have relaxed in the ACT after the government made dramatic changes to restrictions on Friday. Density limits have been scrapped along with a work-from-home recommendation with workers able return to the office when it suits them and their employer. The ACT will also relax indoor mask mandate rules with further details to be announced this week. While restrictions have been eased, Chief Minister Andrew Barr said authorities were braced for another COVID wave during winter. "We are cautiously optimistic about the autumn period but we have an expectation of a further wave combining with the flu season in winter so that still remains a period of concern," he said. NSW has recorded 4916 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths. This is the first time the state has recorded daily new case numbers below 5000 since December 21. There are 1288 people in hospital with the virus, with 74 requiring intensive care. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 51.6 per cent triple-vaccinated. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: Children aged between 12 and 15 years are 79 per cent double vaccinated with 46.7 per cent of kids aged five to 11 jabbed with their first dose. Victoria has recorded three deaths and 5611 new COVID-19 cases. The new infections include 1507 from PCR tests and 4104 from rapid antigen tests. It brings the total number of active cases in the state to 45,278. The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Victoria stands at 361 with 49 people in intensive care, and 11 on a ventilator. Queensland has recorded six COVID-19 deaths and 4114 new cases with 5771 tests across the state in the 24 hours to 6.30am on Monday. A total of 401 patients are in hospital and another 34 in intensive care. Tasmania has recorded a slight rise in new COVID-19 cases with 569 new cases compared to 555 on Sunday. Ten people are in hospital, with three of those receiving treatment specifically for the virus. Two people are in intensive care.

