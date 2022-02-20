ACT records 560 positive COVID test results, active cases trend upwards

coronavirus, COVID-19, ACT Health, Andrew Barr

The ACT has recorded 560 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24-hours to 8pm on Saturday. There were no deaths in the reporting period. Canberra hospitals have 35 people with the virus, five fewer compared to Saturday. One patient is in intensive care, and is being supported by ventilation. The number of positive cases includes 234 determined by PCR testing, and 326 reported from rapid antigen test results. There are now 2823 active COVID cases in the ACT, a figure that has trended upwards in the last week. Chief Minister Andrew Barr on Friday announced the ACT would bring forward the easing of COVID restrictions, in line with NSW and Victoria, but said territory authorities were bracing for another wave of infections over winter. Only one COVID-19 related death was reported in the ACT through the week, after seven days without reporting any deaths connected to the virus. However it was later revealed the death of the man in his 20s had occurred some time earlier and was only recently determined by the coroner. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: NSW has recorded 21 COVID-related deaths in the latest reporting period, and 1280 patients are in the state's hospital with the virus, including 77 in intensive care. New positive test results fell to 5582 in the 24-hour reporting period from 7615 the day before. Nine people died in Victoria from COVID, and 358 people were in hospital with the virus, including 51 in intensive care and a dozen requiring ventilation. Positive test results in the state fell slightly to 4867 in the 24-hour reporting period from 6280 the previous day. The ACT government last week removed its daily COVID-19 update from the ACT Health website. The updates continue on ACT Health social media pages for now. ACT Health also took to social media on Sunday to promote its Pfizer vaccination day at Boomanulla Oval between 10am and 3pm. The shift in the government's reporting practices coincided with the removal of more restrictions at 6pm on Friday. All density limits that currently apply to restricted businesses and activities have been lifted. The requirement for patrons to be seated while eating and drinking in hospitality and licensed venues has also been removed. Dancing is once again permitted. For larger gatherings, the territory has lifted mandatory ticketing and preregistration requirements. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: Employees can return to their workplace where and when it suits them and their employer, Mr Barr advised. From midnight on Monday, international travellers will no longer need to complete an online declaration and the mandatory quarantine period of unvaccinated international travellers returning to the ACT will be reduced to seven days. Existing face mask requirements will be eased further from midnight on Friday, February 25, but details have yet to be announced. Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36i7SKuzkApKRqnK2hWiW9n/af21435e-66c4-41ea-aac6-9827b336149d.jpg/r12_123_5014_2949_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg